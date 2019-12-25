Christmas 1944, exactly 75 years ago this holiday season, marked the fourth and final celebration of the Christ child’s birth for Americans during the second World War. For the British, French and others across Europe, it was their sixth Christmas of the long and costly conflict.
In a little over four months Hitler’s Germany would unconditionally surrender to the Allies. That same fate would befall the Japanese in the Pacific in slightly less than eight months. At Christmastime in 1944, the ultimate outcome of the war was no longer seriously in doubt. President Roosevelt clearly stated as much in his Christmas Eve radio broadcast to the American people that year.
One would think that this last wartime Christmas, with the great struggle now almost over, would have seen less fighting than previous ones. But nothing could have been further from the truth. As America and her allies pushed closer and closer to the German and Japanese homelands, remaining enemy forces fought with a ferocious, even fanatical, sense of desperation. Christmas 1944 witnessed, in a very real sense, some of the most intense and bloody fighting of the war.
Christmas across the Pacific
Out in the Pacific, millions of Americans in uniform were scattered across scores of islands and on board hundreds of ships. The fiercest fighting, during this holiday season, was taking place in the Philippine Islands. American troops were struggling mightily to dislodge a huge Japanese force that had been entrenched there for almost three years and, in turn, to liberate the Filipino people.
In the end, over 20,000 Americans would make the ultimate sacrifice in the Battle of the Philippines. Almost 60,000 more would be wounded. Filipino forces, fighting alongside the Americans, suffered staggering losses as well.
A week before Christmas, Admiral William F. “Bull” Halsey’s 3rd Fleet, on station in the Philippine Sea, was hammered by Typhoon Cobra. Three destroyers capsized and sank, nine other warships received significant damage, over 100 naval aircraft were banged up or washed into the sea, and almost 800 American sailors lost their lives as a result of the catastrophic storm.
Christmas in Europe
As bad as things were in the Pacific during Christmas of 1944, they were, by all comparisons, far worse in Europe. Allied forces there, following their invasion of France on D-Day some six months earlier, were now poised along a front stretching over 400 miles, from the Belgian port of Antwerp in the north to the Swiss Alps in the south. After months of hard fighting in the hedgerows of France, they were now preparing to strike eastward across the German frontier and into the Nazi heartland.
As the Americans and their allies along the Western Front prepared for the final big push into Germany itself, they were experiencing one of the harshest winters on record in Europe. In the meantime, Adolf Hitler had ordered the German army to secretly mass for a colossal counteroffensive in a lightly defended area of the Allied line. It was, in reality, a “last ditch” attempt to reverse the direction of the war. We know it now as the Battle of the Bulge.
Named simply for the bulge that it made in the American line, the Nazi thrust took place through the Ardennes Forest into southern Belgium, northern Luxembourg and southeastern France. Total surprise was virtually achieved. Hitler’s lofty goal was to divide Allied forces and head north to seize the strategic port of Antwerp.
As unprepared and undermanned American units reeled in disarray, the already nasty weather got worse. On Dec. 16, the day the Battle of the Bulge began, the temperature was 14 degrees Fahrenheit with about 8 inches of snow on the ground. The thermometer would plunge, over the days to follow, to zero and below at times. Mere survival outside in such weather was a constant challenge, not to mention fighting a war in these conditions.
Initial German gains were dramatic and substantial, as U.S. units were devastated and overrun all along the front lines. But soon American resistance became better organized, was ultimately reinforced, and stiffened significantly. When the skies began to clear on Christmas Eve, Allied air power was unleashed and the tide of battle quickly turned. The originally formidable Nazi force began to collapse. Germany’s ability to defend her homeland was now considerably weaker than it had been before the failed offensive began.
Uncommon valor at Bastogne
The Battle of the Bulge lasted for just over a month. Tales of American valor and sheer grit during those days are legendary. U.S. forces in the critical Belgian town of Bastogne were surrounded and pummeled by the Germans for several days, but held on heroically until help arrived. Just prior to Christmas the German commander demanded that American troops inside Bastogne surrender in order to avoid their annihilation. Army General Anthony McAuliffe’s one word reply was simply, “Nuts!” The siege lasted for a week, and was finally broken when Patton’s Third Army arrived on the scene on Dec. 27.
Roughly 19,000 Americans died in the Battle of Bulge, with another 47,500 wounded. Many of the wounded were victims of the severe weather in which they were forced to fight. Frostbite was widespread.
Beyond the Battle of the Bulge, the Christmas season of 1944 saw additional tragedies for Americans in Europe. On Christmas Eve a converted Belgian passenger liner, functioning as a troop carrier to rush reinforcements to the “Bulge,” was sunk by a German U-Boat in the icy waters of the English Channel. Although many survived the sinking of the SS Leopoldville, almost 800 young American soldiers sadly met a watery grave as a result of the attack.
In the days just prior to Christmas, thousands of Americans being held as POWs in German camps across Eastern Europe began brutal forced marches in blizzard like conditions. They were being moved westward as advancing Russian troops from the east approached their camps. In the end, over 1,100 Americans would die in what many now call “The Long March.”
Christmas of 1944, along America’s many war fronts, was a season of unimaginable suffering and death. This Christmas, let us joyfully celebrate the coming of God’s son into this world as savior. As we do so, in the peace and safety of our homes and churches, let us remember those who gave so much to secure that freedom during the Christmas season of 1944 ... 75 years ago.
”If we forget what we did, we won’t know who we are.” — Ronald Reagan