Most people remember him as George Bailey, the big-hearted building and loan banker in America’s cherished Christmas movie classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Altogether, he appeared in roughly 100 movies, television programs and Broadway shows, over a career that spanned 62 years. Few, if any, actors in American history are more beloved than Jimmy Stewart.
What almost no one knows, however, about the tall, easy-going Pennsylvanian with the highly recognizable drawl, is that he was a decorated bomber pilot during World War II. Stewart flew officially in 20 bomber missions, and unofficially in as many more, serving in the European theater of operations and often ranging deep within Germany itself. Over the course of the war, a span of less than four years, he was one of a very small group of individuals to rise from the rank of private to full colonel. After the war, he was promoted to brigadier general in the Air Force Reserves.
Big Week- Operation Argument
During the last full week of February 1944, almost exactly 75 years ago, Stewart flew in three massive missions, each involving hundreds of U.S. bombers and fighters, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. He, along with tens of thousands of American and British airmen, was participating in an intensive effort to cripple Germany’s aircraft production industry known as Operation Argument, or simply “Big Week.” From Sunday, Feb. 20, through Friday, Feb. 25, almost 4,000 U.S. bomber sorties (a sortie represents one plane on a combat mission) were launched against German aircraft production facilities, dropping a total of 10,000 tons, or 20 million pounds, of bombs.
Many believe that Big Week changed the course of the war in Europe. While damage inflicted upon the German aircraft industry was not insignificant, it did not have the widespread crippling effect originally hoped for. But, in addition to hitting the production plants, Allied planners also had something else in mind for Big Week. They wanted to draw German fighter aircraft into the air in defense of the targeted facilities, and then systematically shoot them from the sky. It worked. During the six day span of Operation Argument, it is estimated that almost 400, maybe as many as 500, German fighter planes were destroyed. In addition, roughly 100 front-line enemy pilots were killed.
Although Big Week would be fought at great cost to the Allies also, it would, nevertheless, result in U.S. and British air superiority over Europe for the rest of the war. This was especially crucial in light of the upcoming D-Day landings in France, scheduled just barely over three months away. Allied air supremacy over the beaches of Normandy was vital in ensuring the success of the young men fighting for the freedom of Europe on the sand and in the hedgerows below. Big Week, many believe, paved the way for victory on D-Day and shortened the duration of the war.
Doolittle and the P-51 Mustang
Why was Big Week so successful? There were, undoubtedly, many reasons. The overall heroism of the pilots and air crews, who fought daily in one of the most lethal areas of World War II combat, can never be underestimated. Additionally, America’s capacity to produce newer, and better, aircraft at a dizzying pace simply overwhelmed the Germans, as it did the Japanese in he Pacific. But, there was also a key man and an amazing new aircraft that combined to help make Big Week the turning point that it was. The man was General Jimmy Doolittle, hero of the daring Doolittle Raid over Japan that had taken place less than two years earlier. The plane was the iconic P-51 Mustang.
Flying from bases in the United Kingdom, American bombers and their crews had come alongside the British, in August 1942, and began to help in the strategic bombing of German installations across Europe. It was a dangerous and deadly business. The British bombed by night, believing it a safer method for their crews. It was, however, harder to precisely hit the target in the dark. The Americans, on the other hand, attacked by day, holding it to be more effective in terms of accuracy. The flip side was that it was more dangerous. Enemy defenders could see the Americans better in the daylight. Neither of the two Allies, until near the end of 1943, effectively employed smaller, more agile, fighter planes as a protective shield for the slower, lumbering bombers. All of this was about to change.
As American and British bombers ventured further and further into the German homeland, resistance stiffened and bomber losses, including their crews, mounted dramatically. The Americans even suspended bombing operations temporarily in October 1943, after experiencing horrific losses in recent raids. At that time, new Allied fighters, with the range necessary to fly with and protect the bombers all the way to Germany and back, were finally being employed. The P-51 Mustang was the workhorse of this group. With fighter cover, bomber losses began to drop significantly.
Game-changing decision
In January 1944, Jimmy Doolittle took command of the U.S. 8th Air Force in England. The ever daring and innovative Doolittle made a decision that proved to be a game-changer in defeating Hitler’s Germany. No longer would the U.S. fighters have to remain near the bomber formations they were protecting. When the slower, heavier German fighters came out to attack, the faster and more nimble Mustangs would now be allowed to give chase. The results were dramatic. Although American bomber crews initially felt less secure, the overwhelming loss of almost 500 German fighter aircraft during Big Week were evidence of the wisdom of Doolittle’s decision.
Big Week decisively tipped the scales in favor of the Allies in Europe. Although Germany was dealt a crippling blow, it was not without cost. During that single week in late February 1944, the U.S. also lost 226 heavy bombers, 28 fighters, and roughly 2,600 aircrew members killed or captured. The British suffered the destruction of 131 bombers as well.
As we Americans go about our lives today in relative peace and safety, let us remember the thousands of our countrymen, who, 75 years ago, gave so much in the skies over Europe to protect and preserve that freedom.
“If we forget what we did, we won’t know who we are,” Ronald Reagan.