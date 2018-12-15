The heavy cruiser USS New Orleans (CA-32) was as valiant a warship as ever sailed under the American flag during World War II. From Pearl Harbor to the final Pacific battle on Okinawa, she served our nation well. Her battle record reads like a history of the almost four years of deadly conflict with the Empire of Japan — Pearl Harbor, Doolittle Raid, Coral Sea, Midway, Guadalcanal, Gilbert Islands, Marshall Islands, Caroline Islands, Mariana Islands, Philippines and Okinawa.
In late November of 1942, during the course of the costly Guadalcanal naval campaign, a Japanese torpedo actually severed her bow from the rest of the vessel. Missing the first 150 feet of her hull, she managed to stay afloat by steaming backwards, get to safety, undergo extensive repairs and return to the action a few months later, in August of the following year.
New Orleans plans Christmas celebration
Christmastime of 1943, 75 years ago, found the indomitable New Orleans enjoying a brief respite from the fighting, in the relative safety of Pearl Harbor. Shortly after arrival at Pearl, the ship's chaplain L. Clyde Carter Jr. set out to do what he could to ensure some semblance of a Christmas celebration for the war-weary crew. A 7 foot tall cedar tree from the U.S. mainland was somehow miraculously secured, set up amidships on the hangar deck and lavishly decorated with ornaments and tinsel scrounged from the local area.
Being in a major U.S. port, not at sea, gifts from home began to pour aboard in bulging mail bags. Lists were quietly developed of those sailors who had received no gifts. Thanks to the compassion of Christians back home, mainly from churches in Wisconsin and Minnesota, these sailors would also receive Christmas gifts. The church folks from the upper Midwest had sent a large load of presents to Hawaii for just such a contingency.
As plans began to develop for a grand Christmas Eve party onboard the ship, around the gloriously decorated tree, the New Orleans supply department agreed to pitch in ample quantities of candy, cigarettes and ice cream. Local Hawaiian churches sent over nearly 200 cans and boxes full of homemade cookies. In a bighearted gesture to neighboring shipmates, the entire crews of several other ships were also invited.
These vessels, like the New Orleans, were filled with sailors experiencing a break from combat, as they underwent repairs and replenishment. Though thousands of miles from their homes and families, these young men would now have the opportunity to celebrate Christmas together, in the midst of war.
The New Orleans Christmas gala was an enormous, unforgettable experience. One ship actually brought over its band for the occasion, providing lively, sometimes jazzy, Christmas music. As the evening drew to an end, a hush fell over the crowd when Chaplain Carter reminded the men of Christ, the real reason for the season, and invited them to a Christmas Day worship service the next morning. Traditional carols were then reverently, but enthusiastically, sung. Tears flowed freely and unashamedly from many. The "family" Christmas gathering on the USS New Orleans soon came to an end, a night many would never forget.
All around the world efforts would be made to help U.S. servicemen and women somehow celebrate Christmas in 1943, although, for many, that would be next to impossible. Scores of Army soldiers would shiver in the cold and snow in Italy, under withering German fire. American soldiers and Marines in New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, involved in vicious jungle fighting with the Japanese, would sweat under the equatorial sun in rain-soaked foxholes, and eat cold Spam from tin cans.
Christmas mood at home
Back at home, Americans gathered for their third Christmas celebration since the start of the war. With almost everything now rationed, food preparation for the big feast would once again require a great deal of creativity. But, the menu was the least worry for most families. The empty spots at the table were the greatest cause for concern.
Since Christmas of 1942, only a year before, the number of Americans in uniform had significantly more than doubled, mushrooming from 3.9 million to 9.2 million at this holiday season. Some 7 million of these were actually serving overseas. The sense of separation and loss, after two full years of war, was very heavy.
A song and a newspaper cartoon, both from the Christmas season of 1943, powerfully illustrate the sentiments of the American people at the time. Bing Crosby's newly released, and now legendary, "I'll Be Home For Christmas" struck a nerve all across the heartland. Its lyrics represented the dream of American servicemen serving throughout the world, far from home, and longing for family.
"I'll be home for Christmas, you can plan on me. Please have snow and mistletoe, and presents on the tree. Christmas Eve will find me, where the love light gleams. I'll be home for Christmas....if only in my dreams."
On the 1943 Christmas Eve cover of the popular Washington Evening Star was a cartoon of Uncle Sam. This time our iconic national figure was not pointing his finger at his viewer and saying, "I need you!" Instead, he was kneeling at the foot of a bed, with a soldier's photo hanging above the bed. As Uncle Sam humbly prayed to Almighty God, for the safety of Americans in harm's way all across the globe, he portrayed the prayers of a nation ... 75 years ago.
"If we forget what we did, we won't know who we are” — Ronald Reagan