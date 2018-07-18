Work soon to begin on a surface treatment project on Hwy 53

CALHOUN, Ga. - Work could begin soon on surface treating Hwy 53 in Gordon and Pickens counties. Georgia DOT has recently awarded a contract to Northwest Georgia Paving, Inc. of Calhoun, Georgia, valued at little over a million dollars for a construction project to surface treat a portion of the highway in these two counties. The project includes 1.520 miles of milling and inlay and the installation of rumble strips and high friction surface treatment, beginning east of Ryo Mountain Road and extending to west of Davis Road.
“Transportation projects like this one continue to positively influence the lives of the residents of northwest Georgia by helping improve mobility and enhancing safety,” said Grant Waldrop, district engineer at the Georgia DOT office in Cartersville.
This surface treatment project is scheduled to be completed by the end of April 2019, at a construction cost of $1,034,951. Information on construction and lane closure schedules on this project will be forthcoming before work begins.
More details on this and other projects in the Department’s recent bid awards are available via Award Announcement Download at: https://www.bidx.com/ga/letting?lettingid=18051801.
