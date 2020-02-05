Joe Young with North Georgia Decorative Concrete, along with help from other volunteers, began work on the construction of a public skate park in Plainville last week without any pomp or circumstance.
The project is the result of a partnership between Young, the City of Plainville and local contractor Jason Everts, who runs the Public Skatepark Advocacy Group of Gordon County.
Young said recently that what they are building will be unique to the area, because there isn’t anywhere for skateboarders to safely skate within a 60 or 70 mile radius.
“So you find them in the streets or getting kicked out of parking lots. I feel like it’s going to be a good place for kids to get out of the streets,” he said.
Young and Everts are both skateboarders themselves, and Everts said that while there is a skate park in the Sonoraville community, that one is poorly designed, constructed with pre-fab material and not friendly for new riders. He said his group tried to work with organizers on that project.
“We tried to tell them just because it looks like a skate park doesn’t mean it is going to function like one, but they did it anyway,” Everts said.
So Everts formed the advocacy group and set to work fundraising. He said he spoke with Calhoun officials, but they weren’t interest, and he spoke to county officials about rebuilding the park in Sonoraville. Eventually he learned about the group working to build a skate park in Plainville and joined their efforts.
The City of Plainville committed $40,000 of Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax money and donated what was previously an area for tennis courts behind the recreation center building. The city also agreed to operate a skate shop at the rec center.
Mayor James Miller said the city was glad to assist with the project, and he thinks it will benefit local businesses by bringing more people to the city.
“We think it’s good. We had a group of citizens get together to donate time and labor,” Miller said.
Everts said that even though construction has began, the groups involved are still looking to raise more money.
“The size and scope of the project will change based on how much money comes in,” he explained.
Young and his company are donating the bulk of the labor for the build, and Everts provided a list of other supporters who have either donated material or money to the cause: North Georgia National Bank, Jonathan Purser, Starr Mathews Insurance, Kent Chapman State Farm, Basic Ready Mix, Everts Construction Inc., Gordon Building Supply, Calhoun Wholesale Plumbing and Electrical Supply, Craig Construction, Redbird Plumbing, Bone Electric, Johnny Hodge of Eagle Color and blending for concrete color additive and Stanfield Brothers Paving.
Anyone who would like to get involved or donated can contact the Public Skatepark Advocacy Group at 770-877-1527.
Young said they don’t have a timeline for opening the park established yet, but he noted that even after it opens there will be room to continue to add on new parts.
“You know, if we can get the money up for that,” he said.