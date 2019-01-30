My grandmother’s oldest sister was a beautiful woman. A strong and proud mixed-blood, she attracted a measure of envy from the ladies at the beauty shop because her hair was still jet black well into her 80s. Beauty aside, she was my tradition keeper and story teller growing up. She taught me what was expected of a man in our family.
In ancient times, every Cherokee family had one or several people who filled the role of story teller, teacher and tradition keeper. These were the people who gave the society its social continuity, they were the blanket weavers of social cohesion, providing the members of the society with a solid moral and social foundation and sense of family honor. This sort of foundation helps to prevent crime and other anti-social behavior.
The modern world in which we live has devalued the idea of multigenerational households. For some reason it is more acceptable these days to have one’s children cared for by poorly-paid strangers then it is to have a grandmother, aunt or other elder involved in child care. The children suffer from the absence of the continuity of care a family elder would provide and so does society.
Even today, there are things I will not do for fear of making Aunt Clara ashamed. The stories she told and the lessons she taught have stayed with me. They are a part of my foundation as a man, a source both of guidance and comfort, direction and discipline.
Some years ago, there was a good bit of debate over the statement, “It takes a village to raise a child.” One’s position on that varies according to one’s political ideology, but there can be no doubt of the positive role elders can play in raising well-balanced children. There is also a case to be made that elders have a duty to their posterity — a duty to future generations. With the proliferation of 55-plus residential communities where children are not welcome, one can argue that modern “elders” are derelict in that duty.
Among Native American thinkers, there is often discussion of “The Seventh Generation.” This is a concept of duty. Of our duty to those who come after us. Our duty to our Creator and to the people and places in our care. Our lives are not ours alone. We have a duty to the ancestors who brought us here and to the generations who come after us.
The debates over problems in society are as old as society itself, and there are some issues that are simply endemic to the human experience. That said, there can be little doubt the modern glorification of selfishness has had a detrimental effect on societal development. The “me-ism” that pervades everything from the hypocrisy of the feel-good mega-church to the snowflakes of the academy is leading people to forget their duty toward their fellow beings and to the community that we all share.
Aunt Clara taught me about honor and duty. She told stories of ancestors from a 100-plus years ago. She told stories of survival, of struggle and of victory. She told stories of men both honorable and dishonorable. She told stories that taught me that my life was not mine alone, that I had a duty to my ancestors. She taught me how to be a man. I have never felt I completely lived up to the examples she gave me, but they are the stars I set my compass by.
Are there elders in your family? Do you visit them? More importantly, do take your children to visit them. Do you spend time studying your family history? There is much we can learn from those who have walked this road before us. They know where the potholes and the slick spots are.
Take the time, visit your elders, listen to their stories, study your family history. It is a worthwhile effort. Through it, you will know yourself better.