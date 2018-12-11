The holiday season is a favorite time for me. It invokes wonderful memories of times gone by. Although I know others might find this as a time of stress, I do not. It brings me joy.
Recently, a dear sweet man whom I’ve known for many years passed away. He was a pharmacist and friend to many. I loved going to Harbin’s in the Gordon Hills Shopping Center back in the day. I know I bought many a Christmas present there. I enjoyed talking with Rodney. More times than not, Rodney would call me by another name, Mollie.
His passing brought back this memory. Mollie was my sister-in-law and my dear friend. We hit it off pretty much the first time Bill, my husband and her brother, introduced us. It seemed like we’d known each other all our lives. We struck up an instant friendship and had some wonderful times together.
When the fields were plowed in the bottoms, she’d pack her four little stairsteps into her little blue car and head to my house for a day of arrow head hunting on the farm. I can still picture little tow-headed Brooks, his arms wrapped around her neck as he clung to her back. We’d set off with the other three following, Randy, the oldest, along with Cindy and Tammy. We not only found arrowheads, we found other Native American artifacts … pieces of pottery, ax heads and other things.
We’d plant a garden together and do a rain dance to insure a good crop. Of course, we didn’t know how to do a real Native American rain dance, but we did our best to be respectful. We’d laugh a lot on those days especially when we planted 100 broccoli plants and some sugar snap peas. We harvested enough broccoli to feed a multitude, but the sugar snaps were like candy to us. We’d tell ourselves that we would not eat anymore of them raw so we could “put them up.” We were weak when it came to sugar snaps.
One day, she called me frantic.
“You have to get over here right now. I need help!”
I heard all manner of dogs barking in the background. Honestly, it was a cacophony of yips, howls, growls and chaos.
“I’m on my way,” I yelled.
When I got to her house, I heard her hollering inside. As I ran in the door, a big mongrel ran out followed by two smaller yippy-type dogs. I swear it was something out of a Walt Disney movie. Dogs were everywhere. Grabbing a mop I found on the floor, I ran from room to room chasing one mutt after another. Mollie had closed her bedroom door and two or three dogs were whining and pawing at the bottom trying in vain to get inside.
Finally chasing the last one out who was running across the dining room table which was a picnic table, we were able to close the front door to keep any others out. Looking at each other as we stood on the front stoop, we both burst out laughing. We laughed so hard, we cried. It seems that one of her children had left the front door open. Their little cockapoo had gone into season. She hid under the bed in the back bedroom. All the neighborhood male dogs, um, well, decided to pay her a gentlemanly visit. They broke through the screen door like a herd of wild buffalo. This was one of life’s monumental moments.
When Christmas rolled around each year, we all gathered at my mother-in-law’s home. Evelyn Hatcher Brooks Causby generally had a fire in the fireplace and fruitcake waiting. Years back, she loved Christmas. She always had a big tree full of lights and special ornaments.
One time, she had a gingerbread house on the dining room table. We had been waiting for Mollie, Tolbert and the children to arrive. It wasn’t Christmas until we heard the laughter of the four Gallman kids as they hustled into the room. One particular Christmas, they immediately saw the gingerbread house on the table and being children, their fingers reached for a taste. From under the table came a small rasping voice, “Nibbling nibbling like a mouse. Who is nibbling on my house?” The youngest gasped and backed away. One looked under the table and shouted, “It’s Grandmother!” And we all laughed. She crawled out from under that table with such sparkles in her eyes. That is one of those precious moments I cherish now.
Both these wonderful women are gone now. Mollie passed away with brain cancer when she was only 37, leaving behind a husband and four beautiful children. She left her mark in this world, though as a remarkably kind human being. She loved life and her family, but above all else, she had an all abiding faith. I miss her to this day and it’s been over 39 years that she left this world.
Mother (I called her “Mother” from the first day of my marriage to her son. It seemed fitting.) passed away on Christmas Eve almost 21 years ago. I miss her Christmas fruitcake, blackberry wine (It had a kick!), sense of humor and her strength. One time when we were just talking like we’d do sometimes, she expressed to me “I just think it’s tacky when people die on the holidays.”
I looked at her and said, “Well gracious, Mother, it’s not like you have a choice!”
I’ll bet when she got to the pearly gates, she looked at her maker and said, “You did that on purpose!”
Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at iryshsmyle@aol.com.