A traffic stop for broken a tail light resulted in the arrests of two women on methamphetamine and other drug charges early Wednesday morning, according to Calhoun Police Department records.
CPD officers arrested Kathryn Elizabeth Nix, 27, of 168 Rising Fawn Trail N.E., Rome, and charged her with possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug related objects and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Margaret Elise Andrews, 23, of 2165 Miledge Ave., Apt. 4, Athens, was also arrested by CPD officers and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Police stopped a vehicle in which Nix and Andrews were passengers just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday near West May Street and Highway 53. An officer asked the driver for permission to search the vehicle, but the driver told the officer he did not want his vehicle searched.
After police had all three individuals exit the car, an officer spotted a burnt marijuana cigarette on the back seat.
While the vehicle was then being searched, Nix told police she had marijuana and meth inside her bag. Police then found two bags containing the drug, along with a glass smoking device, a black glass jar of marijuana, a grinder, and a pill bottle with three pills inside. The pills were identified as ecstasy, Tramadol and Alprazolam.
In the backseat, where Andrews had been sitting, police found a bag with her ID inside, as well as a bag containing methamphetamine and three straws with suspected meth residue.
Both women were arrested and taken to jail. The driver was given a warning for the broken tail light and released.