Ruthann Newport and Amber Jones were arrested on Thursday for possession of meth after Calhoun Police Department Officer Jason Phillips pulled them over for a suspended tag violation and found bags containing a "crystal substance" believed to be methamphetamine, as well as a glass smoking device and digital scale, in the car.
According to CPD reports, Phillips said he asked Newport and Jones to step out of the vehicle so that he could search it because they were making "furtive movements and could not sit still." Before doing so, he had asked them for their names. Newport provided him with her name and driver's license, but Jones said she did not have her license with her and advised her name was Tiffany Johnson.
While searching the car, Phillips said he asked for permission to search a black purse in the driver's floorboard and a black backpack in the front passenger floorboard. Both women consented.
Phillips found "two clear plastic bags containing crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine" in the purse and found a digital scale and a "clear glass smoking device containing a crystal substance" in the backpack, according to police reports. Upon continued search of the backpack, a book was located with the name "Amber Jones" written inside it. A black wallet was also found containing an ID for Jones.
Jones admitted that she gave a fake name because "she wasn't supposed to be hanging out with people that were on probation," Phillips wrote in the report.
Newport, who had an active warrant through Gordon County for a probation violation, was also charged with a suspended tag violation. Jones received additional charges of possession of drug related objects and giving a false name and date of birth to a law enforcement officer.