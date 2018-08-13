A female pedestrian was injured Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in a crosswalk on Highway 53.
According to the Calhoun Police Department’s accident report, officers responded to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. A vehicle driven by Ty A. Windiate was pulling out of the RaceTrac, located at 665 Highway 53 East, turning left to travel west on Hwy. 53, when he hit the pedestrian in the crosswalk near Krystal restaurant.
The unidentified woman suffered injuries and was conscious when she was transported to Floyd Medical Center by ground ambulance. Her condition was unknown at press time.
Windiate was charged with Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian.