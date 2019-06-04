A woman from White was charged with being in possession of methamphetamine and for leaving two dogs in her car for hours in the summer heat.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Patricia Boyles, 43, of 81 Bells Ferry Road, White, was arrested for possession of meth and cruelty to animals.
On Monday, a Calhoun officer reported to an incident that had been called in from a store off of Belmont Drive. The store manager said Boyles had come into the store three hours before he called 911, and she had been there ever since.
Boyles had been acting strangely, jumping around and yelling, and the store manager said she had a bag of dog treats in her purse.
When Boyles was confronted, she acted like she didn’t see or hear the officer talking to her. Eventually addressing the officer, Boyles started to look for her license.
Boyles said she was not on any medication but that she was legally blind, offering an explanation why she had been wandering around the store for three hours.
While Boyles was searching for her license, the officer noticed a small plastic bag in her purse with suspected meth. Boyles then picked the bag up and said it wasn’t hers.
Boyles was placed under arrested and notified the officer she had two dogs in the car, which had been left there during the hours she was in the store. The temperature was reported to be about 90 degrees and the windows of her car were only open one inch, and she was charged with animal cruelty.
She was taken to the Gordon County Jail, where she remained Tuesday morning pending bond.
Police: Calhoun man threatens officers
A man allegedly broke into two cars before yelling profanity at reporting officers and threatening them.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
William Raynes, 48, of 207 Bud Hardy Road, Calhoun, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony obstructing police officer, probation violation, simple assault on police officer, terroristic threats and two counts of entering auto.
On May 31, Raynes was reported to have entered a car on Reeves Street that didn’t belong to him. Two officers arrived on the scene and asked him to get out of the car, but Raynes refused, yelling profanity and threatening the officers. He also threw a shoe at one of the officers.
Both of the officers took Raynes out of the car and put him on the ground to handcuff him, while Raynes attempted to kick and punch the officers. One officer deployed his Taser on Raynes’ back, successfully placing him under arrest and taking him to the Gordon County Jail.
The contents of the broken-into car were scattered in the complainant’s driveway and a truck, which was also in the driveway, had a toolbox that was clearly tampered with, as a drill was laying on the ground nearby.
Raynes remained in jail as of Tuesday afternoon, pending bond.
Calhoun teenager arrested on slew of charges
Following evading a officer-conducted safety checkpoint, a Calhoun teenager was charged with a DUI, among other offenses.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Jovany Brito, 17, of 100 Springdale Drive, Apt. 67, Calhoun, was arrested and charged with DUI, attempt to elude, no license, reckless conduct, possession of handgun under age 21, two counts of obstruction of law enforcement officer, reckless driving, possession of stolen property, possession of a gun during commission of a crime, no insurance, too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
On May 24, during a safety check point, Calhoun officers noticed Brito driving above the speed limit, sliding to a partial stop at the check point and stopping 25 feet short of officers in the roadway.
Brito then turned onto a side road, and drove on the wrong side of the road to the end of a dead-end street. Brito got out of the car and fled from pursuing officers on foot, pausing to lay down on the edge of the woods near Le Club Apartments.
Officers found Brito where he was laying and placed him under arrest, despite his attempts to resist being handcuffed. While talking to Brito, officers observed him to be under the influence, and Brito refused to consent to a blood test.
While searching the car he drove, a 9 mm handgun was found, which had previously been reported as stolen. Brito was taken to Gordon County Jail without incident, and has since been released on bail.
Calhoun woman accused of shoplifting
A woman was reported to have stolen items from Walmart, as well as carrying substances out of their original containers, reports stated.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Jody Coleman, 31, of 125 Peters St., Calhoun, was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule II and Schedule IV substances, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, criminal trespass, shoplifting and drugs to be kept in their original container.
On May 27, an officer responded to a shoplifting incident in progress at the Calhoun Walmart. The complainant told the officer they didn’t want to approach Coleman, who was shoplifting, because of a firearm on her hip, though she had several items concealed in her backpack.
Coleman bought a few items and on her way out of the store was approached by an officer, asking if she bought everything in her cart, which Coleman said she did and provided a receipt. The officer noticed her backpack seemed to be very full and asked to search it, Coleman complied.
Coleman showed the officer through a small opening in the backpack that she just had medication and personal belongings in the bag, and the officer observed a newer fishing lure. Since she had bought fishing items, the officer suspected the lure was stolen.
When the officer asked to look in the backpack himself, he found several new fishing items and once he reminded Coleman of Walmart’s camera system, she admitted to stealing the items in the bag.
Upon searching the bag, the officer also found prescription bottles without labels, and other bottles containing more types of pills than the label read. Coleman was with children at the time, who were turned over to someone she called.
After filling out paperwork for Walmart, the complainant learned Coleman was already caught shoplifting in Walmart in 2014. Coleman was taken to the Gordon County Jail, where she has since been released on bail.
