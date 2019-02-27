An Adairsville woman has been arrested on a felony second-degree murder charge in connection to her alleged negligence leading to the death of an infant. Her arrest caps off a months-long investigation by Adairsville police into the death of James Raylan Wheat, an infant who was born in May 2018.
Destiney Diane Wheat, 22, of 210 N. Main St., Adairsville, was taken into custody around noon Saturday. In addition to the felony murder charge, Wheat has been charged with felony cruelty to children in the second degree and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
According to Adairsville police:
Back on Sept. 28, 2018, Adairsville police along with fire rescue and EMS personnel responded to the Wheat home where the baby was found unresponsive.
Police immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana inside the residence. The baby was found in a back bedroom and rushed to the Cartersville Medical Center where he died a short time later.
Division of Family and Children Services personnel were notified because the house was in a highly unsanitary condition with dirty diapers strewn about, evidence of insect infestation and evidence of drug usage.
Sgt. Eric Burns, a detective, led a months-long investigation that resulted in the Saturday arrest based on evidence that indicated negligence on Wheat's part.
The infant had been wearing supplemental oxygen as part of an ongoing issue of sickness stemming from premature birth and other health-related illnesses. The investigation determined the child had not been administered the oxygen as prescribed by doctors, according to the oxygen machine diagnostics.
It was also discovered that the mother had checked the infant out of the hospital a little over a week prior to his death, with the warning from hospital staff that doing so could result in the death of the infant.
Wheat remained in Bartow County Jail without bond Monday.