A Calhoun woman who saw her ex-boyfriend catching a ride with a friend followed their car, which contained a 2-year-old child, at high speeds and forced them off the road and into residential property, according to Calhoun police.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Soledad Beatriz Calderon-Chacon, 28, of 205 Calhoun Ave., Apt. 2, was arrested and housed for three counts of aggravated assault, two accounts of battery, two accounts of criminal trespass, cruelty to children in the second degree, cruelty to children in the third degree, hit and run, reckless driving, disorderly conduct and passing on a hill/curve.
On Saturday around 5 p.m., Calhoun police reported to the McConnell Road area after a two-vehicle wreck in which one vehicle had struck a house.
Arriving on the scene, the officer asked Luciana Rendon, who was involved in the wreck, what happened. Rendon said she had just picked up a friend, Aurelio Cordova, from his residence, and while driving away, noticed Cordova's ex-girlfriend, Calderon, sitting in her car at an intersection. Not wanting to engage, Rendon kept driving.
At that point, Rendon and Cordova reported Calderon followed them at high speeds and went on the wrong side of the road next to their vehicle, ramming into Rendon's car on the driver's side in an attempt to run them off the road. Rendon said they lost control as she topped the hill of McConnel Road due to Calderon attempts to force them off the road.
Rendon was forced off the road and drove through the property at 217 McConnell Road, striking a mailbox, small tree and a parked car, which was unoccupied. Rendon's car then traveled through property at the neighboring house at 219 McConnell Road, striking the front porch. When the car stopped, Rendon immediately checked on her 2-year-old child, who was in a car seat in the back.
Rendon and Cordova then noticed Calderon had turned around and got out of her car, approaching them and yelling. Rendon said Calderon grabbed her by the hair and struck her chest, ripping a gold necklace off her neck. Cordova attempted to interfere, but Calderon then also struck him in the chest and ripped a necklace from his neck as well.
Several people from the scene gathered around and recorded the incident, at which point, Calderon got back in her car and left the scene. A witness said he saw Calderon run Rendon's car off the road and strike both occupants.
Cordova was later located at her residence where officers found her car damaged with scrape marks. She was taken to the scene of the wreck, where she was placed under arrest and taken to Gordon County Jail. She has since been released on bond.