Sam Thomas, general manager of WJTH Radio Station, is proud to announce, and welcome, Vickie McEntire to the position of media account executive. McEntire is a Calhoun native and received the 2018 Georgia Author of the Year Award for her second children’s book, Little Bird & Myrtle Turtle.
She is responsible for building client relationships with a focus on delivering results and engaging local listeners in the surrounding area. She joined the team on Oct. 8 and is dedicated to communicating messages effectively and ensuring a positive impact for her clients and the community.
“We are excited to have Vickie on board,” said Thomas. “She’ll bring a fresh perspective and approach on customer relationship quality. She has experience with advertising sales and tracking analytics. She is a valuable addition and will strengthen opportunities for our clients to reach targeted audiences. This is a positive step forward not only for the radio, but for the community as a whole.”
McEntire said, “I’m looking forward to being able to contribute to the success of WJTH and the community I grew up in.”
Established in 1977, WJTH has kept the community informed and entertained for 42 years. Programming is today’s country music — with a few of the all time favorites mixed in — local news, sports and community news.