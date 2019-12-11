Winter is here and there is no shortage of holiday fun to be found, whether you head over to the Harris Arts Center to take part in the annual Festival of Trees, spend an afternoon with Santa, donate time spreading cheer to local seniors, or take a ride to see the festive lights in nearby neighborhoods.
As you’re planning your holiday hijinks, be sure to consult this round up of places to catch festive lights and cheer.
Hot Chocolate and Cookies Fellowship
Echota Baptist Church invites the community to come out for a time of fellowship and sweets on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. Guests are asked the bring some cookies or desserts to share. A performance of Christmas carols will follow the meal. Echota Baptist Church is located at 35 College Circle in Calhoun.
2019 Calhoun Christmas Parade of Lights
The 2019 Calhoun Christmas Parade of Lights will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. North Wall Street will be closed to local traffic for the lineup of the parade from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Onlookers can view the parade along Wall Street, from Line Street south to Oak Street. Those hoping to participate can do so by contacting the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce at (706) 625-3200.
Gifts for Grands wdonation drive
The Gifts for Grands donation drive will be accepting donated gift items for seniors until Friday, Dec. 13. Some specifically requested items include blankets, moisturizers, slippers, socks, manicure kits and sheets. Donations from individuals in Calhoun can be picked up by organizers. Donations directed to Chatsworth Health Care can be dropped off at Murray 911 or at Hair addictions, located at 21 New Hope Church Road. To schedule a pick up or request more information, call 706-537-3596.
CHRISTmas Cares
On Saturday, Dec. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Christian Community Outreach will host its free CHRISTmas Cares festival in the community room at the Calhoun Recreation Department. The day will feature arts and crafts, games, food, music and more for the whole family. All children who attend the event will receive a gift. Reflections of Grace will be performing. For more information, call 678-767-0071.
‘A Christmas to Believe In’ play
The student congregation of Echota Baptist Church will perform their Christmas play, “A Christmas to Believe In” on Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. The 45-minute long play tells the story of belief, disbelief and faith.
Christmas Back Home concert
Christmas Back Home is a family friendly holiday concert featuring classic Christmas hits with a twist. Scott Thompson and Brent McDonald lead an all-star band through genres spanning from blues and funk to jazz. The concert, which is currently touring, will make a stop at downtown Calhoun’s GEM Theatre on Friday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets begin at $23 and can be purchased online at christmasbackhome.com.
Gifts for Grands gift delivery
The Gifts for Grands donation drive will deliver gifts to seniors at Gordon County Health and Rehabilitation and Chatsworth Health Care on Saturday, Dec. 21. Gifts will be delivered to Calhoun Health Care on Dec. 22. All law enforcement and public service families are invited to participate, as are any members of the community who want to help deliver gifts. To sign up, contact Missy Barnhart Bingiel at 706-537-3596.
Did we miss any upcoming events? Email calhountimes@calhountimes.com and we will update the online version of this story.