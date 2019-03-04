Gordon County Schools is pleased to announce its grade-level winners for the 2019 Young Georgia Authors competition.
These young people will now move forward to represent Gordon County in the RESA competition this spring.
Tolbert Elementary kindergartner Lila Hamilton won with a writing submission titled “My Pet Cat.”
Tolbert Elementary first-grader Joann Gaines won with a writing submission titled “Cinderpuppy.”
W.L. Swain Elementary second-grader Herman Chen won with an untitled writing submission.
W.L. Swain Elementary third-grader Azariah Buske won with a writing submission titled “The Devastating Divorce.”
W.L. Swain Elementary fourth-grader Heleina Pate won with a writing submission titled “Galactica.”
Sonoraville Elementary fifth-grader Blake Carey won with an untitled writing submission.
Ashworth Middle School sixth-grader Sadie Holmes won with a writing submission titled “Bear Hunt.”
Red Bud Middle School seventh-grader Hannah Jones won with a writing submission titled “The Infinity Glass.”
Red Bud Middle School eighth-grader Eli Walraven won with a writing submission titled “Burning Sands.”
Gordon Central High School freshman Lainey Richardson won with a writing submission titled “Two Hummingbirds.”
Gordon Central High School sophomore Holli Kile won with a writing submission titled “What Once Was Lost.”
Sonoraville High School junior JacyRae Cagle won with a writing submission titled “Drowning in Blue Eyes.”
Sonoraville High School senior Payton Baker won with a writing submission titled “Look at Your Future.”