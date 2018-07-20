Winners Club of Calhoun enjoys big summer full of activities

WOW! What an Awesome summer for The Winners Club of Calhoun. They’ve had the opportunity to enjoy summer day camp each Wednesday during June and July.
The kids have experienced a different activity each week to include: Fishing, swimming, bowling, arts and crafts, a basketball clinic and a tennis clinic.
This was concluded with a trip to Tellus Science Museum, made possible by funding from United Way. Food for summer camp activities was provided by different individuals and companies in Gordon County.
The Winners Club would like to thank all volunteers who contributed their time to make this a successful camp.
Without the support of United Way and private companies and individuals in Gordon County, the Winners Club would not be available to the kids and families participating in the program. The smiles on their faces and the excitement they shared has no words.