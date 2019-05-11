With a weekend of rain in the forecast, the annual Wings & Wheels Day at Tom B. David Airport has been rescheduled to May 18.
The event, which started in 2002, is set to bring more than 2,500 to the airport from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. next weekend. Airport Manager Dwight Albritton said the event is a way for the community to come out and learn more about the airport and all it brings to Calhoun and Gordon County.
“They’re welcome to come any and every day, but this is the day we try and have a nice show for them,” he added.
The grass area between the terminal building and U.S. 41 will be filled with around 150 classic cars for attendees to look over. Those bringing their prized automobiles to the event will also have a chance to win awards in multiple categories.
Adjacent to the terminal, food vendors will be set, serving barbecue, hamburgers, hot dogs, Mexican food, coffee and tea as well as food typically found at the county fair, Albritton said.
The aviation portion of the event is focused on getting young people involved in learning more about flying and encourage them to participate in available programs, Albritton said.
Pilots from around the Southeast will fly in on that Saturday, bringing more than 100 airplanes to Calhoun. Also, the Commemorative Air Force, based out of Peachtree City, will fly in a World War II-era warbird, and Rome’s Museum of Flight will be flying one in as well. Tiger Flight out of Rome will also be bringing some of their aircraft.
Admission is free to the event, however, donations are appreciated in the amounts of $5 for adults, $1 for children and $10 for a vehicle.
Albritton said with rain hopefully moving out of the area come next Saturday, he is hoping for a big showing of aircraft and classic cars.
“There will be plenty to see,” he said, adding that the continued support of the airport by the community is always appreciated.