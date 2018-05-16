Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show to be held May 26 at Tom B. David Airport

For those interested in aviation and historic aircraft, souped-up, classic cars or a wide variety of freshly-prepared food, be sure to stop by the Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show at the Tom B. David Airport on Saturday, May 26.
This unique, family-friendly event will feature an impressive display of military and civilian aircraft and vintage automobiles of all shapes, sizes and colors. There will additionally be a number of motorcycles for viewing this year. Last year’s event featured more than 100 show aircraft and 150 show cars, with over 3,000 guests participating. According to airport manager Dwight Albritton, there is expected to be a similar, or perhaps even larger, turnout this year, if the weather permits.
“This is our annual chance to introduce new people and children to aviation,” Albritton said. “This is an opportunity for the airport staff and tenants of the airport to give back to the community. Of course, people are encouraged to come by the airport whenever they would like, but this is a special day to show people some of the best aspects of what aviation has to offer.”
In addition to the static displays, there will also be free introductory airplane rides available for children ages 8-17. Adult airplane and helicopter rides will be available for a limited time for an additional fee.
Since rides are provided on a volunteer basis, all rides are first come, first served. The event begins at 9 a.m., with rides scheduled to take place from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The food will be provided by a number of local food vendors, with barbecue, tacos, hamburgers, hotdogs, Cajun sausage sandwiches, kettle corn, sno-cones, Italian Ice and other state fair-type foods available.
Donations are encouraged and appreciated upon admission. The requested amount is $5 per adult, $1 per child and $10 max per car load.
The event is sponsored by a variety of corporate sponsors, who make the event possible and who will have banners on display. The airport also teamed with local police to provide additional parking options and traffic assistance this year. The car show is sponsored by the Cup of Life Worship Center Redeemed Youth Group.
“We want to thank everyone that has sponsored and supported this event,” Albritton said. “There are many expenses with bringing these aircraft in, and our sponsors have been great about helping us offset the cost. This should be a really fun afternoon for the community, and we are grateful to those that have made it possible.”