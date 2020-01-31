Calhoun Middle School celebrated the spelling skills of a select number of students by hosting their annual school-wide Spelling Bee on Wednesday.
The students who participated in the spelling bee were Abigayle Burns, Huong Do, Luke Driscoll, Hudson Gable, William Hurd, Yanay Lawson, Eduardo Orellana, Peyton Phillips and Tyler Robinson,
All of the participants were selected based on a primary round which included all middle school students. At the end of the thirteenth round, Luke Driscoll finished in third place, leaving William Hurd and Tyler Robinson to battle it out for another two rounds. After the 15th round, William Hurd was left standing as the overall school winner.
The next stop for William is the region Spelling Bee on Saturday, Feb. 22.
School officials said a special thank you goes out to the parents, teachers and administration, which help make events like this possible.