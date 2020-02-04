Gordon Central Lady Warriors soccer has a new coach at the helm.
On Monday, Gordon Central made a sudden change, as current boys soccer head coach Matt Wiley will now coach the girls team as well. Wiley will take over for Steve Plemons, who coached the Lady Warriors for one season.
In 2019, Plemons' squad finished with an 11-8 overall record, a 9-5 region mark (second place in 7-AA) and an appearance in the second round of the playoffs.
In a phone conversation with Wiley, he confirmed the change was made hours before the Lady Warriors kicked off their regular season against the Calhoun Lady Jackets at Ratner Stadium on Monday night.
The change is permanent. No statement has been made by Gordon Central High School on the matter.
Wiley is not unfamiliar with coaching both boys and girls soccer. Two years ago, he coached both teams. For the 2020 campaign, Wiley's assistant coach will be Shenna Carroll.
The Lady Warriors lost their first game of the 2020 season to Calhoun 3-0. They will head out on the road for the first time this year to battle Murray County on Thursday, Feb. 6.
The Calhoun Times will work to gather more information regarding this story.