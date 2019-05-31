Hot temperatures and low rainfall are pushing up wildfire activity across the state, the Georgia Forestry Commission says, with 182 wildfires reported since May 8.
The GFC is urging people to be extremely cautious about the use of fire outdoors, especially with campfires and outdoor cooking devices.
“The wet spring spawned a lot of vegetative growth,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Chief of Protection Frank Sorrells, “but that’s all drying out rapidly. Our crews have responded to several wildfires, especially in South Georgia, and we’re asking everyone to be extra vigilant about the danger of escaped fire.”
According to GFC:
As temperatures have risen over the last 10 days, so has the frequency of new fires. Over the Memorial Day holiday and weekend, 86 fires started, which have burned 406 acres. Extended operations have been required in 13 of those fires.
Sorrells said the lack of moisture has caused recent wildfires to burn more intensely and spread at high rates. With little rain in the forecast, conditions can become dangerous quickly, statewide.
“A cellphone and a hose are critical tools to keep close by when using fire outdoors,” said Sorrells. “Never be afraid to call 911 if your fire escapes. Water and a shovel are wise to have on hand as well.”
For more information about fire safety and services of the Georgia Forestry Commission, visit gatrees.org.