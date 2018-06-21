Wild about Wildlife-Gordon County 4-H begins Wildlife Judging Practice

Do you like spending time in the woods or on the lake, appreciating wildlife and nature? Do you enjoy hunting, fishing, and other outdoor sporting activities? Wildlife judging practice has begun in Gordon County 4-H, and this competitive team event is a hands-on environmental education program that provides participants real-life experiences in wildlife and habitat management and gives them an opportunity to test their wildlife knowledge in a friendly competition.
Georgia 4-H’s objectives for the program include:
-To give 4-H’ers an appreciation for wildlife and to challenge them to preserve this natural resource in this country.
-To learn about wildlife habitat and how to manage it.
-To learn about wildlife management practices and their effect on habitat for various wildlife species.
-To be able to interpret wildlife habitat from aerial photographs and learn to communicate reasons from observations.
-To learn common wildlife foods for identification purposes.
-To give 4-H members leadership training.
-To develop abilities and attributes for better citizens and leaders of tomorrow.
On June 18, interested youth were given an overview of wildlife judging and the season and team practice will begin Monday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Gordon County 4-H Office for any rising 4th-12th grade youth. Practices will be almost every Monday leading up until the competition on Saturday, October 20, and schedules will be provided at the first practice. There is no cost to join this team and all needed materials will be provided. While there is much content to be learned for competition, practices will also include a variety of hands-on experiences. Last year, the team installed wood duck boxes at a Wildlife Management Area that will be maintained by the team and visited a deer check-in station during hunting season. Tentative plans for this year include fishing, traveling to various wildlife educational centers, and attending field day events. Adult volunteer leader Jason Hooper coaches this team. Last year, Gordon County 4-H fielded a junior team in the competition and ended up having the top individual in the junior division, Breana Manning. For more information about 4-H wildlife judging, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H office at 706-629-8685.