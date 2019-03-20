Mohawk Industries’ 2017 Sustainability report stated, “Why waste it when we can use it? Mohawk views waste as an opportunity to create beautiful flooring products.” and that’s exactly what they do, melting down plastic bottles to make carpet fiber.
Their journey with sustainability started in 2012, when Mohawk developed a new mission to take their facilities to zero waste. Their goal became to divert over 90 percent of a site’s process waste from the landfill, and currently 49 of their plants have achieved that goal.
Mohawk’s Material Recovery Operations Manager Tina Clements said Mohawk is making a difference in the environment. Clements’ roles includes improving methods for reusing waste product at facilities, reducing landfill contributions and reporting all post-industrial recycle use.
“I know that might sound cheesy, but it is true,” Clements said. “I love seeing waste byproducts transformed into cat furniture, composite decking, water hoses, plastic paint cans, plastic hangers and plastic automotive parts.”
She added that some of the ways Mohawk reuses waste include making carpet out of plastic bottles, doormats out of crumb rubber tires and cushion pads out of discarded foam material.
And not only does Mohawk work to reduce waste within their own plants, but they also work with the local schools to encourage and educate students about recycling, reducing waste and diverting from landfills. Through their association with city and county schools, Mohawk staff became acquainted with Judy Peterson, the recycling coordinator for the Calhoun Recycling Center.
Clements said from the start of the Mohawk-CRC partnership, both sides wanted to positively impact the community by being more sustainable.
“We encouraged (CRC’s) efforts and advised them on recyclers in the area that would take different products,” Clements said. “And Judy and her team did the hard part: keeping items out of the landfill through collecting, sorting and baling.”
And when Peterson recently asked for help in other areas, specifically mentioning the CRC’s need for additional space, Mohawk donated a 53 foot trailer to the center. Clements said some nearby Mohawk plants were getting rid of some of their trailers in February when she remembered Peterson’s request.
Clements also represents Mohawk with her association with the Keep Calhoun/Gordon Beautiful initiative, which she said she is proud to be a part of.
“Mohawk is on the forefront of sustainability and they just gave us $5,000 to put on the KCGB golf tournament,” Peterson said. “Mohawk has a beautiful story, I love working with them. They’re wonderful at taking No. 1 and No. 2 plastic bottles, melting them down and making carpet out of it.”
In her description of Mohawk’s use of bottles, Peterson isn’t exaggerating. According to Clements, Mohawk sorts, cleans and chips PET bottles (Plastic Type No. 1), melts them down into a pellet that is then blended with yarn fibers into their EverStrand carpet product.
And Mohawk has indeed sponsored with the KCGB to host a 2019 World Environment Golf Tournament on June 5 where proceeds will directly benefit the affiliation and help create a more beautiful, environmentally-friendly community. The KCGB and Mohawk are in the process of collecting registrations and sponsorships from local businesses.
In addition, on Mar. 1, Mohawk’s Material Recovery Operations staff volunteered to help with the Arbor Day event.
“Making the community aware of events and how they can make a difference is key to the success of this amazing organization,” Clements said.
In 2017, Mohawk recycled 6.5 billion pounds of waste including 6.2 billion bottles, 41 million pounds of crumb rubber tires and 146 million pounds of foam. Also, from 2010, the industry reduced water usage by 36 percent and energy usage by 4.61 percent.
Clements said Mohawk is honored to partner with community organizations and programs in order to make a positive difference in the environment, and not just in their corporate headquarters, but in areas surrounding all plants as well.
“Our people live in the community, and we want to make it a better place for them” Clements said. “We realize we cannot save the world, but we can do our part.”
Editor’s Note: This is part of a mini-series that focuses on initiatives of local businesses that centralize around keeping Calhoun and Gordon County green, sustainable and beautiful.