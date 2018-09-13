Why school attendance matters: September is Attendance Awareness Month

CALHOUN, GA —Whether it’s the first day of first grade or the last day of senior year, attendance matters. September is Attendance Awareness Month—a month dedicated to showing how attendance is essential to school success—and the annual Perfect Attendance Day competition among Gordon County Schools is here again. The main purpose of the competition is to promote school attendance and school completion within our community. The county school with the best attendance on Wednesday, Sept. 26 and the city school with the best attendance on Friday, Sept. 28 will receive a beautiful “Apple” trophy to display.
A missed school day can be a lost opportunity for students to learn. When a child is absent from school, he or she misses out on an educational experience that will never be recreated. Even though the work can be made up and the grades can be recovered, the discussion and experience that the class generated during the day are lost. There is a direct correlation between student attendance and student achievement.
According to attendanceworks.org, the facts are:
-When students improve their attendance rates, they improve their academic prospects and chances for graduating.
-Poor attendance can influence whether children read proficiently by the end of third grade or be held back.
-By 6th grade, chronic absence becomes a leading indicator that a student will drop out of high school.
Director of Student Services Amanda Schutz with Calhoun City Schools, and Social Worker Georgette Hunt with Gordon County Schools, work closely with students, teachers and parents. They are acutely aware of the importance to attend school regularly along with possible problems that keep kids home. They encourage families to think about their back up plans for getting to school even when challenges come up as one way to help improve attendance.
The connection between student attendance and learning has been thoroughly documented with studies that have tracked the outcomes. Chronic student absence reduces even the best teacher’s ability to provide learning opportunities. The bottom line is students are more likely to succeed in academics when they attend school consistently.
Family Connection works in partnership with communities, policymakers, service providers, businesses, advocates and families to improve the well-being of children, families and communities in Gordon County.