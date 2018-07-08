There are many memories I have growing up on the family farm in Gordon County. One is hauling fresh square bales. In those days, it seemed there was an abundance of folks that would help haul and store square bales for $5 an hour in extreme heat. You would only catch a water break here and there or would catch your breath riding on the hay truck going to and from the field.
Another memory concerns when it was time to put up corn. It would be a family affair. My grandfather would seem to pile the trunk bed four feet high with freshly picked ears of corn that would need to be shucked and then gone over again to remove remaining silks. It was hard work, but it was good times, especially when you enjoyed the corn in a meal.
Today, I will be sharing information on when to harvest vegetables from a UGA publication by Bob Westerfield. I will add that Mr. Westerfield will be with us on Sept. 24, 2018 for a Northwest Georgia Homeowner Vegetable Workshop. A flyer will be prepared soon, but you can put the date on the calendar now.
Knowing when to harvest vegetables is an important skill for the gardener. If you do not harvest at the correct stage of maturity, you can forever change the taste, appearance and quality of that particular vegetable. In addition, Westerfield states that the texture, fiber and consistency of all vegetables are greatly affected by the stage of maturity at harvest, post-harvest handling and even by the time interval between vegetable harvesting and serving.
Vegetables can be different in how perishable they can be as compared to other vegetables. Sweet corn and English peas are considered difficult to keep in a fresh state for even a short time. Other vegetables may keep for a longer time. The shelf life of many vegetables can be extended by when you harvest them and how you store them after harvesting. In many cases, you will harvest when vegetables are young. Our information also adds that some of the newer hybrid vegetables have added shelf life. Note, lowering the internal temperature will slow the respiration process and also quality decline in the vegetables. This is one benefit of harvesting vegetables in the morning before summer sun has warmed them up.
Most vegetables after harvest should be kept cool and out of direct sunlight until you either eat them or process them. You do not want to wait too late to harvest vegetables, which can lead to poor quality. The quality reduction in waiting too long to harvest can be more vegetable sugars going to starches for example. Being too late on harvest can also cause the plant to stop producing. You can also see more issues with disease and insects with vegetables left on the plant when fully mature.
I will wrap up the article today by giving some harvesting tips for some of the popular garden items in our area. Note, this information is based on the vegetable item and not specific varieties.
Summer squash does not need to be harvested too early because the square can be of insufficient size. The optimum maturity is when the rind can be penetrated with your thumbnail. You are too late if it is difficult to penetrate the rind with a thumbnail and there is large seed.
Watermelon is also a cookout or family gathering favorite this time of year. A watermelon is too early for harvest when you see green flesh and the green stem is difficult to separate. Watermelon is ready to harvest with the melon surface next to the ground turns from a light straw color to a richer yellow color. Your watermelon may be past peak maturity when the top surface of the melon has a dull appearance.
In cantaloupes, the item is too early to harvest when the stem does not want to separate from the fruit. You know you are at peak maturity when the stem breaks away easy and cleanly when you pull. Too late maturity of a cantaloupe will have a soft rind and yellow background color.
For pole beans, you will know you are late on the harvest if the pods are fibrous and you see large seed. Peak or optimum maturity will have a full bean cavity with seed ¼ grown.
I will add that as you become a more experienced gardener, knowing when to harvest your vegetables will become easier.
Finally, please note again that on Sept. 24 we will have Bob Westerfield here in Calhoun for a home garden workshop. More details will follow, but this will be a super time to get information and ask questions to one of our top vegetables people in the UGA system.
For more information, contact UGA Extension- Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email gbowman@uga.edu.