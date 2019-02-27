The continuous rain and thunderstorms of last week caused intensive flooding on county roads, and Gordon County Schools even canceled school on Monday due to the excessive road closings and flooding.
While county schools were back in session on Tuesday, there were still some roads that prevented school buses from effectively completing their routes. Bus routes had to be altered in order to pick up students but also avoid closed roads.
As far as road cleanup and flooding recovery goes, Gordon County Public Works Director Steve Paris said the county is working on opening roads as soon as possible. And although his team cleared four roads early Monday morning (Mauldin Road, Sam Hunt Road, Lance Road and Knight Bottom Road), they can only do so much before the water recedes.
“We’ve started making shoulder repairs and cleaning up procedures, waiting for water levels to go down,” Paris said.
Though rain stopped at the beginning of the work week, the latest National Weather Service forecast predicts it will return to the area later this week, with a 30 percent chance of showers on this morning and a 40-70 percent chance of rain continuing until Sunday night.
Courtney Taylor, the county director of emergency management, said he hopes the additional rain predicted to cover Gordon County won’t contribute much to the already flooded areas. Taylor also said he’s seen logs and large amounts of debris on roadways, but that Public Works is doing the best they can to clear roads.
“The main thing is to encourage people not to go around barricades,” Taylor said. “And let 911 know of flooded roads that haven’t been reported.”
Paris said he’s also been told some locals have been moving barricades, and would like to discourage people from both moving them and going around them into the flooding.
According to the NWS forecast, today Gordon County will experience a high of 67 degrees and a low of 51 with a 40 percent chance of rain. Thursday, temperatures will fluctuate between 64 and 47 degrees with a 70 percent change of showers. And Friday, the high will be 63 degrees with a low of 47, and there will be a 40-50 percent chance of showers.
As of Monday afternoon, the roads still closed due to flooding from last week included Beamer Bottom Road, Langford Road, Thomas Bluff, Water Tank, Miller Ferry, River Bend Road, Cook Road, Brookshire Road, Beamer Circle, Reeves Station, Pitman Road, Dobson Road, Cedar Hill Drive and Battle Road.