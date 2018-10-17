Editor’s note: This report is part two in a series on the issue of homelessness in Calhoun and Gordon County schools. Part one ran in Saturday’s Calhoun Times.
Late into his senior year, while walking out of Walmart, a Gordon County student got a call from his friend.
The two of them had only months earlier found themselves homeless, having been evicted or kicked out of their homes. But in the intervening months from that moment of crisis to when they spoke on the phone that night, they were exposed to a part of their community they had never experienced before. The part of the community — the school counselors and social workers, the volunteers and local organizations — that made what happened next possible, they said.
The student was told to check his email. So with his phone in one hand and half-dozen eggs in the other, he did. And there it was, the notification of his acceptance into the University of Georgia, which he would be attending in the fall with his friend and fellow student with his tuition and expenses covered.
“Although I didn’t drop the eggs, I startled everyone in the parking lot,” he said, adding that he remembers dancing all the way home, a place provided by a community member.
But before making arrangements to stay with members of the community as he continued school and athletics, he was in The Bridge Program through the Voluntary Action Center for two months.
“It wasn’t always easy, but I had some place to go,” he said.
Stacy Long, the executive director of VAC, said the focus of the program is to prevent local students from being displaced when a crisis happens in their life and leaves them homeless.
“We focus strictly on the children,” Long said, wishing to provide them a stable place for the moment as more long-term solutions to assist their parents are found.
With all funding for the program being raised locally, The Bridge is able to provide temporary housing — at a motel or hotel — in the community for four families each month, costing roughly $1,100 per family per month. Some months there are more than four families, Long said. Several high schoolers — all over the age of 18 — have also benefitted from the housing.
To address the needs of those most at-risk, families can only be in the program once, Long said. This helps to differentiate those who are chronically homeless and those who are in situational homelessness, she continued. Most of those needing assistance are in a situational crisis, such as lost employment, a family dispute or abuse in a household.
To qualify for the program, families must be homeless, have an eviction notice as a Gordon County resident, or be referred by a school social worker, domestic violence counselor or Division of Family and Children Services staff. Also, it is a work-based program, requiring parents to be actively seeking employment or finding another job — one with increased hours or more pay — that will meet their goal of find stable living conditions, Long said.
Beyond coming to the aid of the adults in the program, the major focus is to create a situation where the kids never have to face homelessness again in their lifetime. And the hope in this, is that these kids will be the community leaders who can return to better respond to the needs of those in the situations they once found themselves, she said.
Launching the app
The Calhoun and Gordon County school systems are working together to partner with Purposity, an online platform which connects “those in need with those that can help,” a news release stated.
The app officially launches today. Once registered, community members will receive a weekly text detailing the story of a child with a particular need, from shoes and clothing to school supplies. All from their phone, users can purchase an item for that student, and it will then be delivered to the school system for them to hand out.
“It takes one text, under two minutes, and a few clicks to make a difference for a fellow community member,” a news release stated.
"The needs are the same for our students and we saw this opportunity as a way our community could support our schools. Everyone wants to help those in need or those who struggle. Purposity has figured out a solution to some of the logistical and managerial issues. What a creative way to provide resources to those in need," said Susan Remillard and Michele Taylor, the superintendents for Gordon County and Calhoun City school systems, respectively.
To join the Purposity movement for Calhoun and Gordon County, visit purposity.com/lists/gordon-county.