The good word is Sandra Beth Pritchett is heading to Atlanta, soon to swap out a red and black jersey for a gold and white one.
The Sonoraville senior put pen to paper Friday, signing a softball scholarship with Georgia Tech in a ceremony at Sonoraville High School. The event was well attended, as family members, teammates, coaches and SHS administrators showed their support for her.
"There's really nothing to describe it except just amazing I guess and exciting," Pritchett said on the day's meaning. "It feels like everyone's family around here."
Pritchett said Tech was the place for her because of the coaching staff, the people and the education.
"It's hard to beat the education at Georgia Tech," Prtichett said. "I just feel like after Georgia Tech, I'd have a future and job to look forward to."
Pritchett also added she desired to play softball on the collegiate stage somewhere close to home, and GT fit the bill.
"I knew traveling would just be too difficult," Pritchett said. "I'm a homebody. I don't like being away from home and Georgia Tech was the perfect fit because it's only an hour away."
Lady Phoenix Softball head coach Chad Hayes said Georgia Tech is a great fit for Pritchett because of her strong academics and her Division I-caliber talent.
"Playing in the ACC, she's going to be playing against some very good competition. She can certainly handle that and we expect big things from her."
Hayes said there's no holes to her game and can play in multiple positions on the field.
"She's strong behind the plate," Hayes said. "She can play any other position on the field if we put her there. Her bat is excellent. She's truly going to be missed. SB's a natural talent."
Hayes said he'll miss most Pritchett's leadership of Lady Phoenix Softball.
"She shows up everyday and does what she's supposed to and she works hard," Hayes said. "She sets a good example for the younger kids."
Pritchett said one of her favorite memories was traveling to the state softball tournament in Columbus in 2018.
"She came in as a freshman, started from day one for us and has just continued to get better and better every year," Hayes said. "Our pitchers owe her a ton of credit for everything she's done for them."
Given Pritchett's one hour proximity to Sonoraville, she said she looks forward to coming back to Sonoraville and visiting with the team and Coach Hayes.
"I have to come back and see my friends and family and watch them do all of their amazing things," Pritchett said.