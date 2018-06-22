What’s Going on in Gordon

Thursdays, Now - July 19
6 Weeks of Free Summer Movies: 10 a.m. at GEM Theatre
June 21 - Pete’s Dragon
June 28 - Brave
July 12 - Coco
July 19 - A Bug’s Life
More Info: www.calhoungemtheatre.org
Friday, June 22 & Saturday, June 23
Copper Creek Farm Sunflower Festival: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Copper Creek Farm. Cut a bucket of sunflowers, snap photos, enjoy the hayride, cow train, gem mining, pig races, animated chicken show, barn loft slide, corn box, sunflower box, pony rides, bunnyville, giant jumping pillow, kid’s zip line, mechanical bull, monster watermelon cannon, and much more! Open Fridays & Saturdays now - June 30, as well as, July 4-7. More Info: www.coppercreekfarm.com
Saturday, June 23
Oostanaula School Community Club will be holding an event to benefit the club this Saturday, June 23 beginning at 5 p.m. The club is located at 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road SW in Calhoun. Entertainment provided by Jerusalem Ridge, one of the best bluegrass groups in the area. Home cooked meals served at 5 p.m. for $7 per plate, includes drink and dessert. Cakewalks, auction, door prizes and raffle. Come out and enjoy the fun. For more information, call 770-608-2050.
Saturday, June 23
Sail On ~ The Beach Boys Tribute: 7:30 p.m. at GEM Theatre. Head back to the beach with the hits you know and love. Sail On is as authentic as they come. Tickets are $30, $25 and $20. More Info: www.calhoungemtheatre.org
Mondays, June - September
Farmers Market: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Calhoun Depot. Shop locally grown fresh produce. The market will continue each Monday through September. More Info: www.facebook.com/downtowncalhounfarmersmarket