Mondays, June - September
Farmers Market: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Calhoun Depot. Shop locally grown fresh produce. The market will continue each Monday through September. More Info: www.facebook.com/downtowncalhounfarmersmarket
Thursday, July 26
Back To School Blast: July 26 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at Sonoraville Rec Complex.
Friday, July 27
Chamber State of Industry Event: Presented by Gordon Hospital. All events are FREE and open to the public. 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - Session One: “Meet the Apprentice” at Gordon County College & Career Academy - You will enjoy a tour of the facility and meet the 2018 Apprentice.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - “Lunch at the Lab” at Calhoun City School’s STEM Lab - Enjoy a catered meal. Seating is limited and lunch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Keynote Address presented by Chris Clark, President of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, at Calhoun Performing Arts Center - Mr. Clark will present the Georgia 2030 Forecast, which focuses on growth and business trends in Northwest Georgia. Bring your smart device to participate in the live question-answer portion of the presentation. Attend one event or all and invite co-workers, friends, and family! Please register in advance for the events you wish to attend. Register Now: www.gordoncountychamber.com/events or (706) 625-3200
Saturday, July 28 & Aug. 4
Calhoun’s Got Talent: Harris Arts Center - www.harrisartscenter.com
Saturday, Aug. 4
A Jimmy Buffet Tribute: Featuring Caribbean Steel & Thunderbolt Patterson @ GEM - www.calhoungemtheatre.org
Friday, Aug. 10
Toddler Friday: Harris Arts Center - www.harrisartscenter.com
Saturday, Aug. 11
Gordon Optimist Club’s Sarah Williams Memorial Mud Volleyball Tournament: Contact robertnwilliams@att.net
Saturday, Aug. 11
NERA Paddle on Etowah River: www.paddlenera.com