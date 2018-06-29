What’s Going on in Gordon

Thursdays, Now - July 19
6 Weeks of Free Summer Movies: 10 a.m. at GEM Theatre
June 28 - Brave
July 12 - Coco
July 19 - A Bug’s Life
More Info: www.calhoungemtheatre.org
Friday, June 29 & Saturday, June 30
*Also open July 4-7*
Copper Creek Farm Sunflower Festival: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at Copper Creek Farm. Cut a bucket of sunflowers, snap photos, enjoy the hayride, cow train, gem mining, pig races, animated chicken show, barn loft slide, corn box, sunflower box, pony rides, bunnyville, giant jumping pillow, kid’s zip line, mechanical bull, monster watermelon cannon, and much more! More Info: www.coppercreekfarm.com
Saturday, June 30
4th of July Celebration at Tate Park in downtown Fairmount: Saturday, June 30, 2018 starting at 10 a.m. Food, live brands, water slides, games for kids, raffle for three firearms. Sponsored by Morning Star Lodge #349 F&AM, Fairmount, Georgia. For Booth/Vendor info, contact Jeff Lacey at 770-548-0947
A Touch of Mayberry: 7 p.m. at GEM Theatre. The event features Maggie Peterson (Charlene Darling from the “Andy Griffith Show”) and Ronnie Schell (Duke Slater from Gomer Pyle USMC) who will answer questions about their shows and share clips. The audience will enjoy sing-alongs and remembering the good ole’ days of Mayberry! Tickets are $27, $25, and 23. More Info: www.calhoungemtheatre.org
Mondays, June - September
Farmers Market: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Calhoun Depot. Shop locally grown fresh produce. The market will continue each Monday through September. More Info: www.facebook.com/downtowncalhounfarmersmarket
Wednesday, July 4
Star Spangled Celebration: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Cherokee Capital Fairgrounds. An evening of great music, food, celebration and fun for the entire family. In addition to the spectacular fireworks show, this year’s free event includes: concerts by Babes Bayou and Tommy Ray Gurley, vendors games, food, stilt walker, magician/illusionist, and inflatables for the kids. More Info: www.nwgafair.com