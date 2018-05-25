What's Going on in Gordon County

Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show at the Tom B. David Airport on Saturday, May 26. The event begins at 9 a.m., with rides scheduled to take place from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The food will be provided by a number of local food vendors, with barbecue, tacos, hamburgers, hotdogs, Cajun sausage sandwiches, kettle corn, sno-cones, Italian Ice and other state fair-type foods available. Donations are encouraged and appreciated upon admission. The requested amount is $5 per adult, $1 per child and $10 max per car load.
The annual Oostanaula Memorial Day Bluegrass Festival will be held on Monday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Oostanaula Community Club, located at 1595 Oostanaula Bend Road SW in Calhoun. The following bands will be playing the festival this year: 11 a.m. - Jerusalem Ridge; 12 p.m. - Barbwire and Roses; 1 p.m. - Grandview Pickers; 2 p.m. - Little Creek;
3 p.m. - Highway 411; 4 p.m. - The Dixie Ramblers; 5 p.m. - New Willow Creek. A homemade lunch will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m., consisting of barbecue, hamburgers, hotdogs, all the sides, dessert and drinks at $7 per plate. Dinner will be served beginning at 4:30 p.m. for $7.00 a plate. Dinner selection includes Fried chicken, barbecue, lots of sides with dessert and drinks.
Monty Powell’s Highway 41 Revisited-June 1 at the GEM Theatre. Langston Creative Systems presents a benefit for the Family Resource Center of Gordon Co. featuring Monty Powell and Troubadour 77, Ricky Gunn and Revolver on Friday, June 1, 2018 at 7 p.m. All proceeds benefit child abuse prevention in Gordon County. VIP ticket holders are invited to a Meet & Greet at the Velo at 5:30 pm. Troubadour 77, or T77, is the brainchild of Grammy award-winning singer-songwriters, Anna Wilson (Piano/Lead Vocals) and Monty Powell (Guitar/Vocals). Wilson and Powell have been married for 17 years. They are joined in the group by band mates, Austin Weyand (Guitar), Kassie Weyand (Bass/Vocals) and Nathan Chappell (Drums), the band hails from Salt Lake City. Wison and Powell are writing new music in an effort to carry the torch of the 70s Laurel Canyon, Souther California sound that is reminiscent of the classic singer-songwriters that influenced and helped define their generation.Other featured performers will be Ricky Gunn and REVOLVER.
The Dixie Highway 90-Mile Yard Sale Returns June 1-3, 2018. The annual Dixie Highway 90-Mile Yard Sale set for June 1-3, 2018 may be the largest sale since the event’s beginning in 2006. According to event coordinators, there are currently 14 mega-sale locations between Acworth and Ringgold. Typically, these locations are where up to 50 individual yard sales take place within one stop along the route; plus, these sites almost always have public restrooms available and food sales. The sale takes place in Acworth, Emerson, Cartersville, Cassville, Adairsville, Calhoun, Resaca, Dalton, Rocky Face, Tunnel Hill, and Ringgold. For more information see Facebook.com/DixieHighway90MileYardSale/.
Despicable Me 3- June 7 at The GEM Theatre. The GEM Theatre, a not-for-profit community theatre, and the Mohawk Carpet Foundation are pleased to present its free Summer Movie Series each Thursday at 10:00 a.m. (no movies the week of July 4th). Doors open at 9:00 a.m. prior to the show. The concession stand will be open for these movies. There is a charge for those items. No outside food or drink is allowed.
Annual 4th of July Celebration at Tate Park in downtown Fairmount to be held on Saturday, June 30, 2018 starting at 10 a.m. Food, live brands, water slides, games for kids, raffle for three firearms. Sponsored by Morning Star Lodge #349 F&AM, Fairmount, Georgia. For Booth/Vendor info, contact Jeff Lacey at 770-548-0947