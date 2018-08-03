What’s Going on in Gordon County

Saturday, August 4
-Calhoun’s Got Talent: 7 p.m. at Harris Arts Center This is the final round! Tickets are $20. For Tickets & More Info: www.harrisartscenter.com
-A Jimmy Buffet Tribute featuring Caribbean Steel & Thunderbolt Patterson. 8 p.m. GEM Theatre Tickets are $22, $20, $18 and all proceeds benefit the Tiny Homes Project of Gordon County. www.calhoungemtheatre.org
Mondays & Thursdays, June - September
-Farmers Market at Calhoun Depot. Mondays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m./ Thursdays 8:30 a.m. - Sell Out. Shop locally grown fresh produce. The market will continue each week through September. More Info: www.facebook.com/downtowncalhounfarmersmarket
Coming Soon ~ Register Now:
-August 10 - Toddler Friday at Harris Arts Center - www.harrisartscenter.com
-August 11 - Gordon Optimist Club’s Sarah Williams Memorial Mud Volleyball Tournament - robertnwilliams@att.net
-August 11 - NERA Paddle - Etowah River - www.paddlenera.com
-August 17 - Resurrection Journey Tribute Band at GEM - www.calhoungemtheatre.org
-August 18 - Glen Templeton at GEM - www.calhoungemtheatre.org
-August 18 - Calhoun Little Theatre Season Announcement Gala - www.harrisartscenter.com
-August 24 - Food Trucks & Friends at Calhoun Depot ~ www.facebook.com/events/1770509413039469/