What’s Going on in Gordon County

Saturday, August 4

-Calhoun’s Got Talent: 7 p.m. at Harris Arts Center This is the final round! Tickets are $20. For Tickets & More Info: www.harrisartscenter.com

-A Jimmy Buffet Tribute featuring Caribbean Steel & Thunderbolt Patterson. 8 p.m. GEM Theatre Tickets are $22, $20, $18 and all proceeds benefit the Tiny Homes Project of Gordon County. www.calhoungemtheatre.org

Mondays & Thursdays, June - September

-Farmers Market at Calhoun Depot. Mondays 10 a.m. - 2 p.m./ Thursdays 8:30 a.m. - Sell Out. Shop locally grown fresh produce. The market will continue each week through September. More Info: www.facebook.com/downtowncalhounfarmersmarket

Coming Soon ~ Register Now:

-August 10 - Toddler Friday at Harris Arts Center - www.harrisartscenter.com

-August 11 - Gordon Optimist Club’s Sarah Williams Memorial Mud Volleyball Tournament - robertnwilliams@att.net

-August 11 - NERA Paddle - Etowah River - www.paddlenera.com

-August 17 - Resurrection Journey Tribute Band at GEM - www.calhoungemtheatre.org

-August 18 - Glen Templeton at GEM - www.calhoungemtheatre.org

-August 18 - Calhoun Little Theatre Season Announcement Gala - www.harrisartscenter.com

-August 24 - Food Trucks & Friends at Calhoun Depot ~ www.facebook.com/events/1770509413039469/