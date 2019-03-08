“My first day they said, ‘Welcome to the circus!,’” Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, said. “My second day, they said it’s like drinking water from a fire hydrant.”
After the unexpected death of the late Rep. John Meadows, who represented Georgia’s District 5, in November, a special election was called for January in order to vote in someone to represent the area. The special election saw six qualified candidates – five Republicans and one Democrat – and even during the first election on Jan. 8, no one candidate received 50 percent of the votes, pushing the race to a runoff. Barton was among the two that moved forward.
On Feb. 5, voters finally chose Barton to embody them at the Capitol. and since he was sworn into the Georgia House on Feb. 12, he said it’s been a learning process.
Barton said when looking at other freshmen in the House, he’s comforted to know he’s not the only new guy. But he also said he was one of the newest faces, receiving not much time after the special election to prepare for the 2019 General Assembly, and in that way he feels he stands apart.
“They know a lot more,” Barton said, “but you learn fast in here.”
One of the other freshmen, Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, has been able to show Barton the ropes of being in the House, giving him a tour of the Capitol when Barton first joined the team of state representatives.
“Obviously I got here because John Meadows passed,” Barton said. “But I sure would have loved to have his guidance during this process. My respect for him has tremendously grown since I’ve been here.”
Barton said he is thankful for other representatives who have taken him under their wings, as he said “crazy” is the best word to describe what’s going on in the General Assembly. As soon as it slows down it picks back up, he said after Tuesday’s long session, which lasted until 6 p.m.
And he commented that more long days will follow, having heard stories from more experienced representatives and senators.
“I’ve heard some days they’ll have the doors open with people running between the two chambers, running over bills in a rush,” he said.
Yet despite how hectic it is to be a freshman in the state Capitol, Barton said he’s had a good experience so far. Sure there’s a lot to learn, he said, and it’ll take a bit of time, but “both sides have been so nice to me, trying to help.”
He’s already been able to talk to those he represents during his time in office, including speaking with a Gordon County Chamber-sponsored Adult Leadership Program that visited the Capitol last month.
And Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, said he is glad to see someone filling that seat again. Jasperse and Barton share Gordon and Murray Counties in the legislature.
“I’m tickled to see someone representing the district,” Jasperse said a week after Barton was sworn in. “I was fortunate I had John Meadows to help me, and I hope I’m passing on the same thing to Mr. Barton to help him.”
Jasperse admitted that while the first year as a representative is hard, with so many new things to learn, he has faith that Barton will do a good job representing his district.