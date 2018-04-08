Weekly Word with Randy Muse

Today we continue with our Bad Dads of the Bible series. This is based on the book written by Ronald C. Warren. It gives examples of biblical dads who blew it at some point(s) in their lives that had devastating effects on their family.
The second mistake that we will look at is dads making their children compete for their affection. This behavior can be seen in the relationships dads have with both sons and daughters. When I think about the importance of fathers being “dads,” I often think of the relationships of dads with their sons. After all, it’s hard for young men to grow up to be great husbands and dads when it wasn’t modeled in front of them.
In Warren’s book, he tells of how the mistake of dads making their children compete for their affection can cause “daddy issues” that often carry over into the relationships and marriages of the daughters. A good father gives his daughter security, confidence to know that she is “love worthy” by the opposite sex.
This is illustrated in the book through the example found in Genesis 29, of Laban and his daughters, Leah and Rachel. Leah was the oldest of the two daughters, and she was less attractive than Rachel, the younger. You have to remember, in those days, things were a lot different. In a huge way, it seems that family trees didn’t branch as much as they do today. Soon this family turned into a “Jerry Springer” episode.
The Bible says that one day Laban’s nephew Jacob came to his home and fell in love with his youngest daughter, Rachel, and wanted to marry her. Laban worked out a deal with Jacob- that he could marry Rachel after he worked for him for seven years. Jacob kept his end of the bargain. However, on the wedding night, Laban switched Leah for Rachel. Of course Jacob was furious when he found out he was married to Leah instead of Rachel. Laban told him that it was customary for the older daughter to marry before the younger. But he made him a second offer. He told Jacob that if he would work an additional seven years, that he could also marry Rachel. Jacob agreed, and after seven more years of intense labor, he married Laban’s second daughter.
Pretty soon, the two daughters started competing for Jacob’s love and attention, by bearing children to him. Leah had the first four sons. When Rachel failed to conceive, she blamed Jacob for not giving her children. She even demanded him to have children for her through her maidservant. Years of dysfunction continued, not only through the two sisters, but also through their sons. Their sons would ultimately become the twelve tribes of Israel, and Leah’s sons would one day conspire to sell Rachel’s son Joseph, Jacob’s favorite, into slavery.
All of this came about because Leah and Rachel learned from their dad that love wasn’t something you received for who you were, but for what you did. This was illustrated to them by Laban’s shady dealing with Jacob.
Even if a dad doesn’t plan to play favorites, the desire of his children to please their dad and be loved will often lead to an unhealthy competition between them. This is not God’s plan. True love can’t be earned by what someone does for us. God loves us not because of what we do or don’t do for Him, but because we are His. If you need to fix this mistake in your family, do it today before it leads to destruction in future generations. Be Blessed.