We had a great mission trip in Estonia. Being familiar with the church and the small town, since this is our our return trip, has proven to be helpful. We already had friendships with many of the people before we got here. So it wasn’t like starting from scratch. The young man that shot me a bird the last time we met, greeted me with a hug. Most everyone greeted us with at least a smile.
We all know the reason that things are going so well so far is that many of you have been praying, and the Lord has came before us. It is Him that has prepared the hearts of the Estonians, and our’s.
There was a young man that came to be with us for a couple of days. Four years ago when we came this young man was a very mischievous 13 year old. As I taught then through the Creation, the Fall of Man, and Salvation (through the death, burial and resurrection of Christ); this particular thirteen year old was the only one that the Spirit assured me had understood the message. Although he wasn’t ready to give his life to Christ, he certainly had been paying attention, and the Word of God had penetrated his heart. Now he has completed his nine years of grade school, and is studying to be an electrician in another city.
The Lord gave he and I about an hour to meet privately for ice cream. I had prayed and thought... we don’t have a whole lot of time, so I was going to take him right back to the conversation we had four years ago. When we got in the van, the first thing he said was “Randy, do you REALLY believe that there’s a God?”. I wanted to shout, because there again the Lord had gone before me.
We got our ice-creams, and walked into a public park. The next words of this seemingly strong-willed young man took me for a second. He said the reason why he rode the bus back to the small town, was because he remembered how I loved him the last time we were there. Furthermore, he said that when we left four years ago, it was like the love was gone from the town. I explained to him that it wasn’t my nature to love him. Our carnel nature isn’t to love those that even seem to be against us. It is the Lord that gives us a new nature, His nature. In the book of Ezekiel, God said “I will give you a new heart. I will remove from you a heart of stone, and give to you a heart of flesh.” The proof of the existence of God to me is the change that God has made in my life. I spent much of our time sharing how his teenage years and mine were really similar, and how God had changed me. I assured him that God would change his life too, if he would be willing to receive this new life in Christ. And furthermore, He would never be separated from the love of God, and this was the real love he was searching for (not the love of his community).
The truth is that the love of the people here in this Antsla, Estonia church is very strong. They really care about their community. They are meeting needs. However, the needs are so many, and the church is small. It’s also the only church that I have seen in Antsla. There’s no ministry to these older teenagers. Morality is high, but atheism is dominant. Please pray that my friend will be saved, so that the love of God will be found in him. Pray that his spiritual heart transplant will take place soon. Be Blessed.