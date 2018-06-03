Part of our Mother’s Day service at Antioch was receiving a special offering for the Georgia Baptist Children’s Hom. Over the years, this ministry has evolved to meet more and more needs. I’m certain of one thing; if not for the mistakes of the fathers of the families served, there wouldn’t be near as much need for the children’s home ministries as there are.
This brings me to today’s topic, which is the mistake dads make by abandoning their children. According to the National Fatherhood Initiative in 2011, about twenty five million children—one out of three in the United States—lived in homes apart from their fathers. I’m sure this this statistic hasn’t improved since then. Most often, when the relationship with the child’s mother ends, the relationship with the child does, too.
One example of fathers abandoning their children is found in the story of Abraham and his first son, Ishmael. God had promised Abraham many descendants. As Abraham and Sarah got older, Sarah became doubtful of God, and encouraged Abraham to have a child with her servant, Hagar. This was a common practice for a barren wife to offer her servant to her husband, and the child would belong to the wife. Once Hagar got pregnant, she started rebelling against Sarah, and Sarah began to be really hard on her. Hagar fled to the wilderness, but an angel of the Lord told her to return. Hagar gave birth and Abraham treated Ishmael as if he was the child of the covenant.
Later on, Sarah became pregnant, with Abraham’s son Isaac. At a feast to recognize Isaac, Sarah witnessed Ishmael mocking Isaac. Sarah demanded Abraham to get rid of Hagar and Ishmael. Even though he didn’t really want to, Abraham sent them away into the desert. Eventually Ishmael would even lose his mother there. I’m sure that Ishmael had to think to himself... “What is it that’s so bad about me that my father would abandon me?” Unfortunately, boys and girls, even into adulthood, struggle with the consequences for their father’s sins of abandonment.
Abandonment isn’t limited to the physical aspect. Even the founder of Chick-fil-A, Truett Cathy, wrote in his book It’s Better to Build Boys Than to Mend Men: “In a real sense, I had been fatherless.” Furthermore, he explained that his father was home every night, and to his knowledge lived a good, clean life; but he felt abandoned in that his father never told him that he loved him. Truett also said that he and his father “never discussed the difficult issues in life.” It’s possible for a father to physically be there for their kids, but be emotionally and spiritually absent. This abandonment is just as painful for children.
So how can abandonment be corrected? First there has to be repentance. This is difficult for men, as we struggle so much with pride. However,, reconciliation has to begin with repentance. Proverbs 15:1 reads, “A soft word turns away wrath.” Only after repentance and reconciliation occur, can restoration take place. The same is true regarding our relationship with God the Father. I hope you have a meaningful relationship with Him. Be Blessed.