I’ve met a few famous people in my day. I’ll do a few name drops here. I met Christian Pop Star Toby Mac in Chicago. Years ago, I served as an officer with U.S. Congressman Tom Graves, and we’ve remained friends throughout the years. Most notably, I lived in the dorm with Zach Brown, the country music star, during our college days. There are probably a few others that I won’t mention. I’m thankful to have met them all.
Of course my greatest encounter was with Jesus Christ. I met the Lord when I was twenty-six years old, and I made a decision to follow him. To follow the Lord means to be his disciple. If anyone knows me, I pray that this is the most obvious thing they’ll know. But how would someone know that we are a Disciple of Christ? Well, in John 13:35 Jesus said, “By this all will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another.” The whole Bible is a story of God’s love for us. How much does God love us? John 3:16 says, “For God “SO” loved…” Time and time again the scriptures speak of the love of God. While he is just, in that He will punish sin, God also loves. He made a way for every man, woman, boy and girl to escape the consequences for their own sin, by sending Jesus to die a criminal’s death on the cross. Love is something that everyone desires and tries to obtain, everyday. The concept of love is proclaimed by many religions including but not limited to Christians; Jews, Buddhists and even Muslims proclaim a love.
While everyone wants to receive love, to practice giving love to others seems rather difficult. Jesus told His disciples that the two greatest commandments were to love God with everything they were and had, and love others. In 1st Corinthians 13: 4-7 we find perhaps the most famous verses about human love. You can look them up, but I’m going to share them in a paraphrased form...
If we practiced love people would know us by our patience, contentment, modesty, and humility. They would recognize us, because we would not be rude. We would seek the best for others, over ourselves. It would be difficult to make us angry. We would refuse to keep count of how many times we’ve been hurt. Evil would make us said, and truth would make us happy. They would know us because we protect the defenseless. They would know us by our hope. And lastly, they would know us by our perseverance.
Oftentimes, when the world hears “Christian,” they do not think of this love. They think of patriotism. They think of rules. They think of bad tippers who always complain about their meals. If you’re a Christian, I hope this doesn’t sound like you. We have a responsibility to change what those around us think about Christians. We have a responsibility to express that kind of love that Paul spoke of to the Christians in Corinth. When we walk in The Light, as He is in the light, those we meet will feel as if they just met Jesus. Try your best! Be Blessed.