Seriously, I’m leaving tomorrow morning with a team on a mission trip to Antsla, Estonia. This will be our first trip back, in four years, to our friends there. It’s a small country. In fact, the whole country of Estonia is about three times smaller than New York. Meanwhile, the population of New York is 19 million people; almost 18 million fewer people live in Estonia. While it’s pretty awesome to think that we will be spending a couple of weeks in a country small enough that we can drive across in a few hours, the most intriguing thing is that Estonia has been labeled as the most atheistic nation in the world (according to the Barna Group, after surveying 150 countries). The people there are very moral people, and crime is almost non-existent, in comparison to the U.S. In fact, in the small town we’re working in, children walk by themselves to and from the church for camp. There’s not much concern for their safety at all.
So why are we going? It’s because the Bible tells us to. Mark 16:15 reads, “And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.”
The people there are perishing, because they do not see their need for Jesus, and some of the younger generation has never even heard of Jesus. As a matter of fact, the last time I was there, I was having a conversation with a 14-year-old named Alex. When I asked Alex if he knew Jesus, he was confused as to whether this Jesus was someone that had lived in his town, or someone who came with us to his town.
Then there’s the other reason that I believe God lead us there. That was for us to see how He was blessing this little church. It just happened that the Sunday we were there was the Sunday that they were celebrating the new addition to the church building. This new project was the only building permit issued by that county for the whole year. I thought, “how awesome is that?”. The only building permit for the year was given to small Baptist church in the most atheistic nation in the world. And it wasn’t a small addition; it would more than double the size. I wish I could show it to you. Maybe we can publish a picture in a few weeks.
But it wasn’t the expansion of the church building that mattered so much. It was the expansion of “The Church.” Antsla Baptist Church was meeting the physical needs of their community, and God was blessing them for it. While we were staying in the church that week, there was another “rather large” family that was staying there with us. Also, there was a bag of groceries waiting in the foyer for each family as they exited that Sunday morning. Then there’s the spiritual need that they were meeting every day. The pastor and church members spent about 12 hours a day that week ministering to the kids in the town. Results? They came. This past Easter, they baptized six new believers.
There’s so much we are learning with, and from, these people. Would you pray for us as we go? We leave tomorrow morning, and return on July 6. Be Blessed.