I want to call your attention to the Old Testament. Specifically to a time when God had used Moses to free His people from the bondage they were under in Egypt.
In Exodus chapter one, the Bible says that there was a new king in Egypt. The Israelites were growing in number and the new king had become intimidated by this. So he made the Israelites into slaves in order to oppress them, for fear that they might overcome them.
However, the Lord caused plagues against the king and the Egyptians, until finally the king released the Israelites. But later the king realized that he had released the slaves and made life more difficult for his people. So he and his army took off to make life miserable for the Israelites again.
Though they were free people, life became very hard on them.
Then in Numbers 14:3, the Israelites said, “Why has the LORD brought us to this land to fall by the sword, that our wives and children should become victims? Would it not be better for us to return to Egypt?” So they said to one another, “Let us select a leader and return to Egypt.”
One thing we can see from these scriptures is that people will adapt to hardship. The children of Isreal had adapted to being in bondage at the hands of the king. Their life had become bitter and hard, but it was what they were used to. In their minds, they had decided they would rather stay in the familiar. God had promised them their own land, but the people of Israel grew complacent. They would rather live in the land of despair than to fight for their promise from God. What they said would happen to their children if they fought was already happening in Egypt. They were in bitter bondage and their children were dying, but they were used to it.
People today also adapt to what is normal for them. People get comfortable in the way things have always been, so they’ll never put forth a conscious effort to make things different. Why can’t we see that change from God is good for us and our children?
Jesus came that we might have a more abundant life. God will allow for us to change our lives, but we have to be willing to leave the familiar. We have to trust that where God is leading us is best. And we have to be willing to fight for our promise until it is completed. Don’t give up on God, because all of His promises are true.
Be Blessed.