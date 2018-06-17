A few years ago, myself and five others went on a mission trip to Estonia. It’s a very small country located next to Russia. How small? Well, you can drive across the whole country in about three and a half hours. There are only 1.3 million residents (Atlanta has more than 4.5 million).
There were some advantages to being there; one was the fact that you could have cellular service anywhere. While we couldn’t afford to use our own cell service, we could use our smart phones as Estonians would create internet hot spots for us with their service. A common question became, “Do you have service?”
In a different context, we as Christians should consider the same question.
It is impossible to claim to be a follower of Christ and not be a servant. Philippians 2:5-11 says, “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: Who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross. Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name: That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”
What does it mean to follow Jesus? In a large part, it means we need to consider the needs of others, instead of focusing on our own needs. If we do this, without expecting reward, then scripture promises that God the Father will honor us.
There are a few things I’d like to say about serving God. The call to serve God is for every believer. Not only should our life be the proof of Christ’s love, but also that we have given our lives to Him. James 1:22 says we are to be “doers of the Word, and not hearers only, deceiving ourselves”. Salvation means more than forgiveness and Heaven. It means a lifetime of service.
Often times, God carries out his work through our service. What an honor it is to know that the Lord of the universe chooses to use us in His redemption plan. He certainly doesn’t need our help, but He allows us to have a part.
I’d like to point out that Service to the Lord is essential for spiritual growth. The Bible tells us to work out our salvation with fear and trembling (Please note it doesn’t say we are to work for our Salvation). How do we work out our Salvation, partially by serving others in Jesus’ name with the same attitude about it as He had.
Consider that serving the Lord doesn’t win you a lot of popularity. Some people will criticize you for your service, just keep serving and let God handle the unfair criticism. You will have much reward in Heaven, sadly in the absence of some of those who bring you grief.
One last thing I’d like to say… In almost every occasion, CHRISTIAN SERVICE HAPPENS OUTSIDE THE CHURCH BUILDING! Serve someone with joy today, and be blessed.