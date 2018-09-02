I have received much joy in my brief career as a teacher of Autistic Children. I think they are teaching me more than I’m teaching them. They teach me about being more patient and understanding, to be more loving and also that every day is a new day. I couldn’t imagine not being with them. I’m learning so much.
In return, I try to teach the sight words. Sight words, by definition, are high-frequency words that beginner readers learn to recognize without decoding them. One word that I don’t think we’ll ever see on a sight word list is the word “ESCAPE.” What an intriguing word it is. Probably the first thing that comes to mind when I hear the word is Houdini, perhaps the greatest escape artist that ever lived. A type of very popular attractions in the last several years have been “Escape Rooms,” where you and friends would try to find clues that allowed you to escape the room. Sometimes we want to escape situations.
There are some things that we can’t escape. For starters, we can’t escape God’s knowledge of us. There’s nothing hidden from Him. Psalm 139:1-4 reads, “O Lord, You have searched me and known me. You know my sitting down and my rising up; You understand my thought afar off. You comprehend my path and my lying down, And are acquainted with all my ways. For there is not a word on my tongue, But behold, O Lord, You know it altogether.”
He knows all of our failures and shortcomings. We can’t escape God’s presence. Verses 7-10 of the same chapter says, “Where can I go from Your Spirit? Or where can I flee from Your presence? If I ascend into heaven, You are there; If I make my bed in hell, behold, You are there. If I take the wings of the morning, And dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea, Even there Your hand shall lead me, And Your right hand shall hold me.” We are never alone.
Lastly, we will never be able to escape the love of God. The Bible says in Romans 8:35-39, “Can anything ever separate us from Christ’s love? Does it mean he no longer loves us if we have trouble or calamity, or are persecuted, or hungry, or destitute, or in danger, or threatened with death? (As the Scriptures say, “For your sake we are killed every day; we are being slaughtered like sheep.)” No, despite all these things, overwhelming victory is ours through Christ, who loved us. And I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God’s love. Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow—not even the powers of hell can separate us from God’s love. No power in the sky above or in the earth below—indeed, nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord.
While “escape” will probably never be used as a sight word, it will forever be a word that we should never lose sight of. It was the love of God that made a way for us to escape the consequence of our sin.