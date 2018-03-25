Today we will begin our series about bad dads of the Bible, based on the book by Ronald C. Warren. We will look at eight mistakes that dads can avoid making.
About ten years ago, I became the dad of an orphaned 12-year-old. Some parts of being his dad came easier than others. There were some things that Josh and I both struggled with at that age. Neither of us saw the importance of school work. Even if we did, it was a distant second to the level of importance we put on sports and time with friends.
As Josh grew older, there were things that I wanted to shelter him from, things that I wanted to make sure he didn’t have the opportunity to experience (as if I could be everywhere he was). I had to learn that he was a young man, and that there were going to be times when he disappointed me. At times I was lenient on him about things that I knew I struggled with in my past. One reason was that I didn’t want him to know of some things that I had struggled with. After all, what dad wants to run the risk of looking hypocritical to his own child?
The struggle with many dads is understanding the difference between hypocrisy and spiritual growth. Hypocrisy is when you try to stop your child from committing sin that you are actively committing; those things because of which you feel compelled to say “do as I say, not as I do.” We’ve all heard those words. Spiritual growth is when you tell your kids not to do something, because you learned that it was not God’s best for you when you were doing whatever it was. You know that it’s not God’s best for them, either.
David is a good example of a father who became an example of a “bad dad,” because he allowed his past failure to paralyze him. In 2 Samuel 13, we see where David’s first son, Amnon, fell in love with his half-sister Tamar. After she refused to have sex with him, he raped her. Tamar never recovered. Having not been a virgin disqualified her from being married, and vs. 20 described her as being a desolate woman. When David found out, he was furious. However, David did not take action against Amnon even though the law of that day would have required him to marry Tamar, and never be able to divorce her.
Why wouldn’t David do what he should have to bring justice for Tamar? It was because he feared being labeled a hypocrite. Even though David had repented of his sins involving Bathsheba, and been forgiven, he was paralyzed by his past failure. David made the mistake of not taking action and Satan used this to destroy David’s family.
God requires good dads to take action for the sake of their own children. Are there some things that have been “overlooked” in your home? Pray and ask God to reveal these things to you, and take action to protect them. You’ll be a better dad for it. Be Blessed.