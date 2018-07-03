Weekend chase results in wrecked patrol car; suspect in custody

A Calhoun man remains in jail at press time after leading police on a high speed chase Sunday evening.
According to Calhoun police, around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 1, an officer pulled over George Wright Jevard Williams, 42, of 715 Riverside Drive, Calhoun, at the Family Dollar Store on South Wall Street in Calhoun, after noticing his heavily tinted windows on the Infinity he was driving. Due to his window not working, Williams opened his door, and the officer smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The officer checked Williams window tint and the meter showed 11 percent-Georgia law states a car owner cannot reduce light transmission through your rear windshield and windows to less than 32 percent.
Williams admitted to the officer he had smoked marijuana a short time before being pulled over. Williams then sped away in his vehicle, leading the officer and two other patrolmen who had arrive on scene, on a high-speed chase north on South Wall Street, down Piedmont Street, passing vehicles recklessly until he got to Red Bud Road at the I-75 overpass area. Williams then attempted to make a sudden left turn, causing one of the officers to crash into his car. Williams continued to try to flee onto the southbound ramp of I-75 when he hit the officers car again.
Williams then jumped out of his car and fled on foot, but was chased down by an officer. The suspect began yelling at the officer, “Don’t shoot me, I am scared of cops.” The officer advised Williams that no one was going to kill him, and Williams was arrested with the least amount of force possible, according to the incident report.
The officer of the wrecked patrol car suffered a knee injury and was transported to Gordon Hospital for treatment.
Williams has been charged with felony Aggravated Assault, felony Fleeing, and misdemeanor counts of Fleeing, Obstruction of an Officer, and Glazing of Windows.