"For as were the days of Noah, so will be the coming of the Son of Man," Matthew 24:37.
It’s becoming more and more popular in religious circles to consider the book of Genesis as fictional. This is probably due to how the Genesis account of the creation of Adam and Eve contradicts the “proven facts of evolution” which proclaim that we evolved over millions of years from animals.
Noah’s global flood is also dismissed as a fable and myth. Thus, many insist that the six days of creation in Genesis chapter one should not be taken literally but instead should be seen to represent much longer periods of time, all to make the Bible correlate with what science has allegedly proven as fact. Much evidence exists which contradict the popular notions of Darwinian evolution.
The purpose of today’s column, however, is to present another line of thought. I want to address all readers who profess faith and allegiance in Jesus Christ and His teachings.
What is the basis for your faith in Jesus? Is it only because your parents went to church and taught you to do the same, or “because I’ve always believed?" Such reasons are important, but our faith must be built on more (1 Peter 3:15).
Both the skeptic and honest seeker of truth will legitimately be dissatisfied when they ask you, “Why should I become a Christian?” only to hear, “I’m a Christian because my parents brought me to church,” or, “I’ve just always believed.”
“Fine,” they will say, “but why have you always believed? Why did your parents believe? Why did the Christians who taught them believe? Why should I believe?”
My faith needs to be my own. It needs to have concrete, thought out, scriptural, logical and consistent reasons for existing. As an adult, I believe that Jesus is God’s Son and my Savior and Lord because God raised Him from the dead after He lived a sinless life and died on the cross to save me from my sins (Romans 1:3-4; 1 Peter 1:22; 1 John 2:2).
There are additional reasons for my faith, but today I want to propose that our faith in Christ is meaningless if He wasn’t raised from the dead … after having died on that cross to save us from our sins … after having lived a sinless life.
God would not have resurrected Him if not for His sinless life. His sinless life is key to the legitimacy of our faith. His sinless life requires He in no way at any time be dishonest (1 Peter 1:22); otherwise, He could not be our Savior and our Christian faith would be meaningless.
Jesus and His inspired apostles and prophets (2 Peter 1:19-21) talked about the events in Genesis as if they were factual and historical. If they were in fact mistaken or lying, then Jesus could never be our Savior and Christianity would be false. Those who deny Genesis while professing faith in Christ must realize this.
Jesus spoke of the flood of Noah as if it had happened (Matthew 24:35-39). So did Peter (1 Peter 3:18-21; 2 Peter 2:1-5, 9-10). Jesus also spoke of Adam and Eve as if they had existed and said they existed at “the beginning of creation” (Matthew 19:4-5; Mark 10:6-8). So did Paul when he called Adam “the first man” (1 Corinthians 15:45).
By talking of Adam, Eve and Noah as if they were historical figures, Jesus and the others confirmed their historicity. Thus, calling Genesis mythological implies that Jesus and the Spirit-inspired writers of the New Testament were either mistaken or liars, which ultimately would say that God is a liar since their message originated from Him (John 12:49-50; 1 Corinthians 2:9-13). A militant atheist would naturally agree with this notion, but a Christian who would do so is either biblically ignorant or rebelliously blasphemous, and in either case has exposed a serious flaw in their faith.
The God who raised Jesus from the dead after giving Him the ability to perform miracles can and did create the world in six days and later destroy the entire world with water. One can’t confess Christ while denying His Word. Take Genesis for what it says. Trust in God instead of men.