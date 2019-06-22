Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen. For by it the people of old received their commendation. Hebrews 11:1-2
The Vacation Bible School at the Calhoun Church of Christ at 1301 Dews Pond Road starts on Sunday and goes through Wednesday, June 23-26, from 6 to 8 each night. The focus of this year’s VBS will be about learning from the faith of several people in the Bible.
I believe it’s an important theme to teach our kids starting at an early age, because biblical faith is more than just believing in the existence of God. It’s about being so convicted in both God’s existence and his promise of eternal reward for those who serve him that one is willing to make any sacrifice to obey his will found in the Scriptures (cf. Hebrews 11:6).
On Sunday night we will be teaching about Daniel, a man whose faith in God was so strong that he was willing to be eaten alive by ravenous lions rather than obey a pagan king’s edict to worship him rather than the one true God (Daniel 6). The story of Daniel in the lions’ den is so well known that we sometimes forget about the stakes at hand within the Biblical account.
After all, there’s no indication that Daniel knew in advance that God would protect him from being eaten by those lions. Rather, it’s strongly implied that he thought it would mean his death when he chose, upon hearing of the law to worship the king, to continue to pray to God as he had been doing (v. 10). That’s real faith in action!
On Monday night we will be examining another well-known Bible event, that of David fighting Goliath (1 Samuel 17). As with Daniel, this account is so familiar to us that we might now take for granted the huge amount of faith it took for that young man to do what none of the soldiers of his country – including his king! – were willing to do: fight the champion of the invading army with nothing but a few stones and a slingshot.
There is no Biblical indication that the Lord had specifically promised David ahead of time that he would give the young man victory against the giant. No, it was his faith that God would ultimately preserve his soul that caused David to step out into the Valley of Elah and face Goliath.
On Tuesday night we will study a lesser known man in S\scripture: Micaiah the prophet (1 Kings 22:1-28). Imagine that there was no freedom of religion in this country and we were all under the thumb of a tyrant married to an extremely evil woman, both of whom worshiped a pagan god to whom actual children were burned alive as tribute (Jeremiah 19:5), a tyrant so immature that he threw a temper tantrum simply because he couldn’t have the vineyard of his neighbor (1 Kings 21:1-7). That was exactly who Ahab and Jezebel were, and Micaiah the prophet was called upon to prophesy to this evil man.
Imagine the faith in God it required to motivate Micaiah to have the courage to tell this deplorable king that God had decreed that he would die in battle, his armies would lose, and all the other sycophantic prophets who had promised him victory were lying to him!
Wednesday night will conclude our VBS with a study of the four friends of the paralytic whom Jesus healed (Mark 2:1-12). The Bible implies that it was their faith which prompted them to go above and beyond to get their paralyzed friend to Jesus when the crowds blocked their path, choosing to go through the roof of the house instead.
God wants us to help others in need (Galatians 6:10), and doing so can oftentimes inconvenience us. It takes real faith in God’s promise to bless us when we bless others (Matthew 25:31-46) to motivate us to go the extra mile in helping people in need. The paralytic’s friends teach us that, and we want to teach the kids that same lesson at VBS!
If you have kids or grandkids ages 2 through grade 6, bring them to our VBS! You can find out more at calhounchurchofchrist.com. Hope to see you there!