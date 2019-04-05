“Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the wicked, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scoffers; but his delight is in the law of the Lord, and on his law he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water that yields its fruit in its season, and its leaf does not wither. In all that he does, he prospers,” Psalm 1:1-3.
We all need the Bible. We need it very badly.
Long ago, God told the Jews, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge…” (Hosea 4:6). Centuries later Jesus would say to religious leaders, “You are mistaken, not understanding the Scriptures…” (Matthew 22:29). On the other hand, God considered the citizens of the town of Berea “more noble-minded” than the citizens of Thessalonica because the Bereans “received the word with great eagerness, examining the Scriptures daily…” (Acts 17:11). The Holy Spirit would later inspire Peter to command Christians to “long for the pure milk of the word” in the same way infants long for milk, “so that by it you may grow in respect to salvation” (1 Peter 2:2). The reason the Psalmist would “not sin against (God)” was because “Your Word I have treasured in my heart” (Psalm 119:11). No wonder the first of his psalms describes how blessed the person is who does not walk, stand, or sit in unrighteousness because “his delight is in the law of the Lord, and on his law he meditates day and night” (Psalm 1:1-3).
Yes, we need the Bible very much. We need all of it.
We need the Old Testament because “whatever was written in earlier times was written for our instruction, so that through perseverance and the encouragement of the Scriptures we might have hope” (Romans 15:4). The Old Testament helps us to know the true and living God: the Creator, the God who keeps His covenants, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. It teaches us about morality through the examples read in its pages (1 Corinthians 10:6, 11) and gives great promises and prophecies about the Messiah (Acts 8:30-35).
We need the four gospel accounts to believe in Jesus (John 20:30-31). Peter explained that what is recorded in the gospel accounts are the testimony of “eyewitnesses” rather than “cleverly devised tales” (2 Peter 1:16). Luke wrote that his account of Jesus’ life in which he had “investigated everything carefully” was written so that the reader “may know the exact truth about the things you have been taught” (Luke 1:1-4).
We need Luke’s second written account describing the early days of the church found in Acts because it shows us how the early church gave the gospel message to countless others. Jesus had said the preaching of His gospel would begin in Jerusalem (Luke 24:46-47), and the opening pages of Acts shows the fulfillment of that prophecy (Acts 2ff). Throughout its pages we read of how many were converted through being told to repent and be baptized (Acts 2:38; 3:19; 8:12, 30-38; 17:30; 22:16; etc.). This is how we learn of how the principles of the gospel must be applied to us so we can likewise be saved (Mark 16:15-16; Matthew 28:18-20).
We need the letters written by the apostles and prophets in the New Testament so we can be guided by apostolic authority. The apostles were sent by Christ to declare His teachings (Matthew 28:18-20). They are Christ’s “ambassadors” (Hebrews 2:3-4; 2 Corinthians 5:18-20), charging Christians to obey what they taught them (2 Thessalonians 2:15). Their writings were inspired by the Holy Spirit and thus commandments from the Lord (1 Corinthians 2:12-13; Ephesians 3:3-5; 1 Corinthians 14:37), teachings which they taught consistently everywhere (1 Corinthians 4:17; 16:1-2). The purpose of their writings was to teach us how we must conduct ourselves in God’s household (1 Timothy 3:14-15).
We need the book of Revelation to assure us of our final victory in Jesus. John wrote about “the perseverance of the saints who keep the commandments of God and their faith in Jesus,” promising through the Spirit that those who “die in the Lord” will “rest from their labors” (Revelation 14:12-13). They have this victory because of the blood of the Lamb (Revelation 12:11).
Yes, we need the Bible very much.