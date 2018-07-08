Weekend Bible Reflections with Jon

…Christ also suffered for you, leaving you an example, so that you might follow in his steps. He committed no sin, neither was deceit found in his mouth. When he was reviled, he did not revile in return; when he suffered, he did not threaten, but continued entrusting himself to him who judges justly. He himself bore our sins in his body on the tree, that we might die to sin and live to righteousness. By his wounds you have been healed. ~1 Peter 2:21-24
When I think of Jesus, I cannot help but think that He was the perfect sin offering. His sacrifice on the cross was sufficient to take the place of the sins of all humanity because He did not sin, ever. Yes, He is divine, God on earth…but He was also completely human. It was His humanity that made it possible for Him to sin, but He didn’t. He resisted every temptation Satan brought against Him, and that’s how it was possible for Him to take away our sins (1 John 3:5; 2 Corinthians 5:21; Hebrews 4:15).
Forty days after His resurrection, Jesus ascended into heaven where He is now sitting at God’s right hand, serving as our High Priest and mediator (Acts 1:11; 1 Timothy 2:5-6). Each of us needs forgiveness, and our mediator, the sinless Son of God, is the only way that can happen. Paul wrote, “For if while we were enemies we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, now that we are reconciled, shall we be saved by his life” (Romans 5:10). The sinless life He lived on earth, and the life of intercession on our behalf He is now living in Heaven are how we have hope to join Him in heaven one day.
One of the best parts of being a Christian is that forgiveness offered because of His sinless life! I’ve sinned, and so have all of you (Romans 3:23). All of us have broken the laws of God, which is what sin is (1 John 3:4). If you are reading this, it’s likely you read your Bible too. By reading your Bible you come to know God’s will for you. That’s how I came to know it as well. However, all of us who know God’s will have yet chosen not to do it at times, and by doing so we have sinned (James 4:17). Our sin is a serious matter because it violates God and His will. How much sweeter it is, then, to know that we are still offered hope and salvation through the sinless and sacrificial life of Jesus the Christ!
This is the central message of the gospel, that forgiveness would not be possible without Jesus and God’s love for us that sent Jesus to us to live that sinless life and die that cruel death. John wrote, “By this we know love, that He laid down His life for us…” (1 John 3:16). This is what gives us hope; indeed, this is what makes Jesus our only hope. We live a hard life here on earth, a life filled with great difficulties. Yet as bad as this life can be, we must still keep our focus on Jesus’ sinless life and amazing death.
This is because He is also our example. The challenge each Christian faces is to live for Jesus and follow His example (1 Corinthians 11:1; 1 John 2:6). We are truly His disciples if we love others in the same He loves us all (John 13:34-35). We follow His example if we care as much about obeying His Father in heaven as He does (Hebrews 5:8-9). Yes, we are not perfect and never will be (1 John 1:8, 10). Yet we can still follow His perfect example by being made perfect in God’s eyes. We do this by being spiritually washed in the blood of Christ through penitent baptism (Ephesians 1:7; Acts 22:16). This sets us apart and justifies us in the sight of God, making the guilt of our sins disappear.
You too can become sinless in God’s eyes by having your sins washed away in baptism. If you would like to study the Bible about this in greater detail, call me at (706) 629-8459 and let’s talk.