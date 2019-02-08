Jan. 22 marked the beginning of the second week of the 2019 legislative session, also known as “budget week.” I will hit the high points over the next few weeks. We will cover all of the details.
During this week those of us on the House and Senate Appropriations committees hold a series of joint budget hearings, and Gov. Brian Kemp presented his budget recommendations for the current and upcoming fiscal years to the members. This week was especially important as we began the careful process of ensuring that our state revenue is spent wisely to meet the needs of all Georgians.
The state budget process is one of the most important responsibilities we have during the entire legislative session. The Georgia General Assembly is required by our state constitution to pass a balanced budget each legislative session.
Gov. Kemp opened his budget remarks by reminding us of the hardships Georgia has weathered from the Great Recession to the recent devastation of Hurricane Michael. Despite the economic adversity we have endured, Georgia remains the top state to do business, with an unemployment rate of only 3.5 percent – the lowest in 18 years.
Gov. Kemp’s budget proposals seek to build on Georgia’s accomplishments, with approximately $435 million in “new” revenue for the 2019 budget, and $27.5 billion in total funding for the 2020 budget.
In order to build on our accomplishments, we must strengthen our foundation. Gov. Kemp promised to invest in those that educate and lead our students. Gov. Kemp’s 2020 budget includes $480 million to ensure that certified public school teachers receive a permanent pay increase of $3,000. That was welcome news for our educators.
In addition to investing in school personnel, Gov. Kemp also prioritized school safety in his budget. The governor’s amended 2019 budget includes $69 million in one-time funding for school security grants. Under the Governor’s proposal, every school in Georgia would receive $30,000 to implement school security policies that would be determined at the local level. Furthermore, to enhance school safety, Gov. Kemp emphasized the need to address mental health issues that may lead to school violence. Gov. Kemp’s budget recommendations include $8.4 million in additional funding to focus on mental health in Georgia schools. This crucial funding would equip schools with professionals that engage with struggling students to prevent dangerous behavior.
Gov. Kemp addressed the increasing concerns about access to quality healthcare in Georgia. He appropriated an additional $1 million in the 2020 budget for the Department of Community Health (DCH) to pursue “flexibility” options for Georgia’s Medicaid program. With this additional funding to explore new possibilities, the DCH would be able to seek solutions in our Medicaid program to increase choices, improve quality and access for affordable healthcare for more than 400,000 Georgians who are without coverage.
In addition to hearing the governor’s comprehensive proposal this week, my colleagues and I also heard testimonies from numerous state agency heads, each of whom explained their budgetary needs. Lots of good questions are asked by the members at this time. The final versions of the amended 2019 and 2020 budgets will specify how much state funding these agencies will receive, so it is important that we also hear from them as we go through this process.
Now that this week’s joint budget hearings are over, the budgets will continue to move through an extensive legislative process. The House Appropriations subcommittees will spend time further examining Gov. Kemp’s recommendations before passing portions of the budget out of their respective subcommittees. I am on the subcommittee that oversees the Technical Schools and Universities and Lottery.
As this legislative session progresses, I welcome you to reach out to me with any questions and concerns you may have about the state budget, or any other legislation you hear about or think we should try. Due to the misinformation is passed around by different groups, this can get confusing and cause some distress. I will be glad to help you clear the air as you see me in person or through my contact information below.
If you are in Atlanta, or plan on making a trip to the Capitol, please give my office a call before you come so we can be expecting you. We would love to see folks from home. My office is room 218 in the Capitol; drop in for a Coke or just to sit down. Thank you for the kind words of encouragement you say to me when I am out and around the counties, and please include us in your prayers. Your confidence in me means a great deal!